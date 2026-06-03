Gotham FC to Host Semifinal Celebration Presented by Dove Ahead of the Queens Classic

Published on June 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - As the summer of soccer approaches, Gotham FC announced Monday that the club will host a FIFA World Cup 2026© Semifinal Match Watch Party, presented by Dove, on July 15 in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and the FIFA World Cup 2026© New York New Jersey Host Committee.

Through The Game Is Ours platform, Dove and Gotham are bringing the shared mission of building body confidence and keeping girls in sport to life through a joyful fan experience in the heart of Queens. The event will also serve as the lead-in to The Queens Classic, the first NWSL match played within New York City limits.

Festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the semifinal kickoff slated for 3 p.m. Fan activations will include the Bead Bar, Keep Her Confident Wall, a photo booth, sign-making stations, live performances, face painting and more.

This celebration reflects the growing momentum surrounding soccer in the New York/New Jersey region and also reinforces the importance of helping girls feel confident, supported and included so they can stay in the sports they love. Fans can RSVP watch party interest here.

Following the watch party, Gotham FC will take on the Washington Spirit at 8 p.m. in The Queens Classic, a matchup between two of the NWSL's top clubs. The one-night-only event marks what will be a historic milestone for women's professional sports in the region.

Tickets for The Queens Classic, including unique group experiences and suite options, are on sale now at GothamFC.com/Tickets and Mets.com/GothamFC.

As previously announced, the first 7,500 fans in attendance to The Queens Classic will receive a special-edition Rose Lavelle bobblehead, highlighting one of the game's biggest stars. Additional matchday details, including in-stadium programming, will be announced in the coming months.







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