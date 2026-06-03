Seven Chicago Stars FC Players Named to International Rosters

Published on June 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC players Aaliyah Farmer, Nádia Gomes, Julia Grosso, Kathrin Hendrich, Jordyn Huitema, Micayla Johnson and Mallory Swanson will join their respective national teams for the June international window. At the senior level, Farmer was named to Mexico's roster, Gomes will represent Portugal, Grosso and Huitema will compete with Canada, Hendrich with Germany and Swanson will join the United States, while Johnson will represent the United States Under-20 Women's National Team (U-20 USWNT).

Swanson headlines the seven Stars players called up in June, making her long-awaited return to the international stage after seeing the pitch with Chicago for the first time in more than a year. The final third of the famed "Triple Espresso" trio that helped lead the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) to Olympic gold in 2024, Swanson joins the United States for two rematches of the 2024 gold medal game. The USWNT is hosted by Brazil June 6 at 4:30 p.m. CT and June 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

A pair of Chicago Stars players will join the Canada Women's National Team (CANWNT) for the June international window: midfielder Julia Grosso and forward Jordyn Huitema. Grosso featured on Canada's roster in the last international window, starting in a match against Zambia April 11 and subbing into the CANWNT's matches against Korea Republic and Brazil. Huitema most recently joined the CANWNT for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, making two 90-minute appearances against Colombia March 1 and Argentina March 7, subbing into Canada's match against the United States March 4. June will see Grosso, Huitema and Canada face off with Costa Rica in a friendly June 9.

Farmer returns to the Mexico roster following El Tri's perfect 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers tournament, securing their place in the 2026 Concacaf W Championship later this year. Mexico's final matches in the Concacaf W Qualifiers saw Farmer start in a 9-0 rout of the U.S. Virgin Islands April 10 and sub into El Tri's 6-0 clean sheet against Puerto Rico. Two friendlies against Australia are lined up for Mexico in this window, June 6 and June 9.

Gomes joins Portugal's roster for the first time in 2026 as the country aims to retain the top spot of their group in UEFA's 2026 Women's European Qualifiers. Gomes most recently joined Portugal in the second leg of League Phase action in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League, appearing on the matchday roster but not subbing on in Portugal's 7-1 loss to Spain April 8, 2025. The final League B group phase matchdays of the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers for Portugal will see them face off against Latvia June 5 and Finland June 9. Ranking first or second in the group qualifies Portugal for the playoff phase of the tournament, with the top team of the group being promoted to League A for the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League.

Also participating in UEFA's 2026 Women's European Qualifiers are Hendrich and the German Women's National Team. Hendrich will compete with Germany for the first time in 2026, most recently earning minutes in both of Germany's matches against Spain in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Finals. Germany will finish League A group play with matches against Norway June 5 and Slovenia June 9. If Germany maintains their current standing at the top of their group following the June matches, Hendrich and Germany will clinch their spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Johnson continues climbing in the United States youth national system, earning her first roster spot on the U-20 USWNT. While on the Under-19 Women's National Team (U-19 USWNT), Johnson continued her top form in the April international window, subbing into the United States' first match against Argentina April 14 and earning an assist before starting and claiming a brace against the Argentinians April 17. The U-20 USWNT will travel to Spain for a training camp in June, playing friendlies against France June 5 and 8.

Farmer, Gomes, Grosso, Hendrich, Huitema, Johnson and Swanson will all return to Chicago after the international window closes. Following the NWSL's midseason break, the Stars will return to the pitch at home July 5, hosting Utah Royals FC at 4 p.m. CT for the club's Fourth of July Night. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2026

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