2026 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Published on June 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced Audi Field, home of the Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer's D.C. United, as the site of the 2026 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday, November 21.

For the fifth consecutive season, the match will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Further broadcast details, including pre- and post-match coverage, will be shared at a later date.

Tickets for the match will be available for purchase this summer. To gain early access to a presale before the general public, fans are encouraged to sign up to receive exclusive access to the presale here.

"Washington, D.C. has become one of the premier destinations for women's soccer, with an incredibly engaged fan base, a vibrant soccer culture and a community that continues to champion the growth of our game," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "As soccer captures the attention of fans across the country this year, the NWSL Championship will serve as a fitting culmination of a landmark year for our sport in the region. We look forward to working alongside the Washington Spirit, D.C. United, CBS and our partners to deliver an unforgettable championship week that celebrates our players, clubs and supporters while showcasing the very best of the NWSL."

Washington, D.C. has established itself as one of the leading soccer cities in North America, with a rich history spanning both the men's and women's professional game. Home to D.C. United and Washington Spirit, Audi Field sits at the heart of a thriving soccer community that has embraced the sport at every level. The Spirit's continued growth on and off the pitch, coupled with the city's strong support for women's sports, has helped cement the nation's capital as one of the sport's premier markets.

Eight clubs will qualify for the 2026 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with the opening round of the postseason beginning the weekend of November 6-8, with ESPN/ABC airing two quarterfinal matches, while CBS/Paramount+ and Prime Video will each distribute one of the remaining two quarterfinal contests.

The semifinals, set for the weekend of November 13-15, will air across CBS/Paramount+ and ESPN/ABC, with each partner carrying one semifinal match each.

Multiple events will take place in D.C. during the week leading up to the championship match, including the 2026 NWSL Awards, presented by AT&T, NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, and Fan Fest. More details about these events will be released at a later date.

The 2026 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will mark the second time Audi Field has hosted the league's title match. The venue previously welcomed the 2022 NWSL Championship, when the Portland Thorns FC defeated the Kansas City Current to capture the club's third league title. This year's championship also marks the return of the NWSL's marquee event to the East Coast for the first time since 2022.

Opened in 2018, Audi Field is a state-of-the-art, 20,000-seat venue that has become one of the premier soccer-specific stadiums in the United States.

Quote Sheet:

"Hosting the NWSL Championship at Audi Field is an incredible honor for our fans and this city. Audi Field is one of the best soccer atmospheres in the country, and DC shows up for women's sports like few cities in the world. A fan base this passionate deserves events like this. We're grateful to Commissioner Berman, the NWSL and Events DC for partnering with us to bring this event here. Now, let's pack Audi Field on November 21 and show the country what a championship in DC sounds like." - Kim Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Washington Spirit

"Bringing the NWSL Championship back to Audi Field for a second time reflects how deeply the sport has taken hold in Washington, D.C. We built this venue to be a place where the community feels a sense of belonging, where world-class sport, culture, and connection come together. We're proud to welcome moments like this to Audi Field." - Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations, D.C. United and Audi Field

"We are thrilled to host the 2026 National Women's Soccer League Championship in Washington, DC. As the Sports Capital, we have a proud tradition of hosting world-class events. The 2026 NWSL Championship brings another top-tier soccer event to the region and will serve as a milestone for our city. We are excited to deliver an incredible experience for soccer fans from across the globe, while showcasing the power of sports to unite the community." - Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 3, 2026

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