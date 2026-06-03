Ten Utah Royals FC Players Called up for June International Window

Published on June 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today that ten players have been called up to their international squads for the FIFA international window from June 1 to June 9.

Mandy McGlynn - United States

URFC Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been called up to join the U.S. Women's National Team for two matches against Brazil during the June 2026 FIFA international window. McGlynn has cemented herself as a regular on Head Coach Emma Hayes' rosters. After missing the April international window due to an injury sustained at a U.S. training camp in February, McGlynn worked hard to come back strong, regaining the starting spot on the Royals and continuing to impress between the posts. Since her return, the goalkeeper has recorded three clean sheets and only conceded two goals in six matches. The USWNT heads first to São Paolo, Brazil to play the home side's national team on Saturday, June 6 before traveling to Fortaleza, Brazil to play its second match against the squad on Tuesday, June 9.

Kate Del Fava - United States

Defender Kate Del Fava has been named to the U.S. Women's U-23 roster for the squad's training camp in São Paolo, Brazil during the June FIFA International window. The URFC defender has been a constant for the club since its return in 2024, playing in all 62 matches for Utah since it relaunched, holding strong as URFC's Iron Woman. After the Royals 2-1 victory against Racing Louisville on Sunday, May 17, Del Fava now holds the second-longest games played streak in NWSL history at 108 games. While the defender has showcased her technical skill and grit within the NWSL, it hasn't translated to much international exposure. With the U-23 squad playing two matches against Brasileirão Feminino Série A1 side SC Corinthians Paulista on Friday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 9. Del Fava will look to impress the U.S. Soccer coaching staff as it moves closer to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027.

Cloé Lacasse - Canada

Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse will be joining the Canadian Women's National Team for the third consecutive international window. Having rejoined the squad as a regular in February 2026 after working relentlessly to get back onto the pitch following her ACL injury on October 20, 2024. Lacasse has recorded three goals and three assists in 2026 so far, helping to lift URFC to its nine match unbeaten streak, and 7-2-2 (W-L-T) record, a club best though the first 11 matches. The return of the Canadian International has brought scoring power, speed and a veteran presence to the pitch. The forward will join the Canadian squad in San Jose, Costa Rica to play one match against the Costa Rican National Team on Tuesday, June 9.

Dayana Pierre-Louis - Haiti

Midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis has been called up for the second consecutive international window since arriving in Utah to play two friendly matches with the Haitian Women's National Team. The Haitian International joined URFC in January 2026 and has since become an important piece to the Royal's midfield, working hard to integrate with the squad and bringing passion and intensity to the pitch, helping to push the squad up in the 2026 NWSL standings. Pierre-Louis will join her country in Spain to play two friendly matches, first against New Zealand on Friday, June 5 before finishing out the window playing against Equatorial Guinea on Monday, June 8.

Mina Tanaka and Miyabi - Japan

Japanese forward Mina Tanaka and defender Miyabi have been called up to the Japanese Women's National Team for the June FIFA International window. Tanaka has continued her form from the 2025 season, cementing herself as one of URFC's key pieces in the attack. The forward has been involved in winning goals in five of Utah's seven victories this season with three goals and two assists, tying Olivia Moultrie of the Portland Thorns. Along with Tanaka is composed defender Miyabi who came to Utah following the 2025 season where she competed with Angel City FC, her consistency in the back has helped to lift URFC to multiple clean sheets and a nine game unbeaten streak to open the 2026 campaign.

Japan will play two matches against the South African Women's National Team. The first, an international friendly, will take place on Saturday, June 6 before the teams meet once more for a training match on Tuesday, June 9.

Kameron Simmonds - Jamaica

URFC forward/defender Kameron Simmonds is among the Royals players joining her national team for the June window. The versatile player has continued to progress as a key piece for Utah, her willingness to jump into any position and play with intensity and grit makes her a welcomed addition to the squad this season. Since arriving in Utah, Simmonds was called up to the Jamaican Senior Women's National Team (Raegee Girlz) in April, making her one of the youngest Royals to earn a senior team call up roster spot. Simmonds will join the Reggae Girlz in Brazil playing two friendlies in Panama on Friday, June 5 and Monday, June 8.

Kiana Palacios - Mexico

Forward Kiana Palacios earned herself another call up for the Mexican Women's National Team for the June Window. The recently acquired Mexican-American has been key to URFC's strong form to start the season, working tirelessly to effectively press oppositions defenses. Palacios' hard work and positive mentality paid off last Saturday, May 23 in the rivalry matchup against Denver Summit FC where she scored her first goal for the Royals with conviction. The forward will bring her experience and scoring ability to the international squads upcoming matches in Australia to take on the Australian Women's National Team. Mexico will play the first match of the double-header on Saturday, June 6 before closing out the window with the match on Monday, June 9.

Lara Prašnikar - Slovenia

Slovenian forward Lara Prašnikar has earned a place on the national team roster for Slovenia's June friendly matches. Since joining URFC in August 2025, Prašnikar has risen to become a key piece of the Royals' attacking unit, utilizing her movement both on and off the ball to pressure opposing defenses. Her international experience has also brought an added level of composure and leadership to her NWSL squad. Prašnikar will join her country's squad for a pair of matches, first against Austria on Friday, June 5 before returning to Slovenia to play at home against Germany on Tuesday, June 9.

Janni Thomsen - Denmark

Danish midfielder Janni Thomsen was called up by the Danish Women's national team for a pair of matches against Serbia and Sweden, taking place on Friday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 9 respectively. She has since withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.







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