Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team
Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Claudia Martínez has been called up to the Paraguay Women's National Team for the side's June matches beginning today. The side will face Bolivia and Colombia in CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play as the competition continues to serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Martínez made her debut for the Paraguayan senior team in July 2024 at just 16 years old. Last summer, the Capitán Bado native made a splash at the Copa América Femenina, tallying a hat trick in her side's opening match and helping Paraguay to a top five finish at the tournament. Since joining the Spirit in January, Martínez has appeared in all 13 of the team's matches and tallied four goals, three of which have been game-winners.
Paraguay's June Schedule:
vs Bolivia | Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Municipal de El Alto, Bolivia)
vs Colombia | Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay)
The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, July 3 when the side returns from the NWSL-wide June break to host the Houston Dash. Kicking off the holiday weekend at 8 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026
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- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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