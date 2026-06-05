Gotham FC Announces Leadership Updates Amid Rapid Growth

Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Thursday updates to its leadership structure, positioning the championship-winning NWSL club for an ambitious period of growth across both soccer and business operations.

Mark Zarthar has been appointed club president and will oversee all business operations, and long-time general manager Yael Averbuch West has been promoted to president of soccer operations and will continue leading all sporting aspects of the club. Ryan Dillon, who served as Gotham FC's chief business officer over the past two and a half years, will be returning to Next 3 as chief growth officer.

"From day one, our ambition has been bigger than winning championships alone - we are building one of the most iconic sports brands in the world and a club that helps define the future of women's sports," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, the founder and CEO of Next 3 and Gotham FC governor and chair of the NWSL executive committee. "To achieve that vision, we need exceptional leadership across every part of the organization. Mark brings the experience, strategic and commercial mindset to help us accelerate our growth and deepen our connection with fans, partners and communities. Yael has built one of the premier soccer operations in the world and established a culture that consistently competes for trophies. Together, this team positions Gotham FC to continue raising the standard both on and off the pitch as we enter our next chapter."

Zarthar, who previously served as chief revenue officer for the NHL's Florida Panthers, will lead Gotham FC's commercial strategy, including revenue, marketing, operations, finance and HR functions. He brings extensive experience across professional sports and global brands having worked with the Philadelphia Flyers, Houston Astros and Anheuser-Busch InBev. He was named a 2025 40 Under 40 honoree by both Sports Business Journal and the South Florida Business Journal.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building Gotham FC into a leading global brand," Zarthar said. "This club has incredible momentum, and I'm excited to work alongside our leadership team to deepen our connection with fans, partners and the broader community while driving long-term growth."

Averbuch West returned to Gotham FC as general manager and head of soccer operations in 2021 after winning a WPS championship with Gotham's previous iteration, Sky Blue FC, as a player. A former U.S. Women's National Teamer, Averbuch West has led the club to unprecedented success. Under her leadership, Gotham FC has won two NWSL championships, recorded the most successful regular season in club history and captured the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup. The New Jersey native has also been a leader off the field, founding the NWSL Players Association.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue leading our sporting vision at Gotham FC," Averbuch West said. "We are building something truly special, and our focus remains on competing for championships while developing an environment where players and staff can perform at the highest level."

Dillon initially served as interim chief business officer when the Tisch family invested in Gotham FC in the days before the club's NWSL championship win in 2023. Eventually moving into the permanent role, Dillon helped lead a period of unprecedented business growth for Gotham FC, including a tripling of club revenue, the highest attendance figures in club history, NWSL record-setting corporate partnerships and helping establish Gotham FC as one of the most recognized and respected brands in women's sports.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together over the past two and half years," Dillon said. "What started as an investment became a mission, and together we helped turn an investment thesis into a case study for what women's sports can become, both commercially and culturally. The club's best days are still ahead, and I'm excited to remain closely connected as Gotham FC enters its next chapter."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.