Utah Royals FC Ends East Coast Trip at Gillette Stadium Facing Boston Legacy FC

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-2-1, 1 pt) remains on the road, traveling to face 2026 expansion side Boston Legacy FC (0-2-0, 0 pts) for the first time in club history on Saturday, March 29, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. MT.

Utah enters Saturday's contest following its second road match of the season, where the Royals earned a 1-1 draw against 2025 NWSL finalist Washington Spirit. Midfielder Cece Delzer intercepted a misplaced pass from the Spirit goalkeeper before delivering a ball across the face of goal, where Japanese international forward Mina Tanaka finished in the 84th minute to secure a late equalizer and the first point of the year. The goal marked the seventh straight regular-season road game in which the Royals have scored, which is the longest active streak in the league and a club record. Tanaka's goal was her sixth scored while on the road, which is also a Royals club record. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and his squad now look to build on that performance as they regain key international players and continue searching for their first win of the campaign.

Now in his second full season at the helm, Coenraets continues shaping a balanced roster built on defensive organization, midfield control, and attacking creativity. Saturday's match presents an early opportunity for Utah to convert steady performances into three points away from home.

Boston Legacy FC enters the matchup with a 0-2-0 record, most recently falling 3-0 to the Houston Dash in its first-ever road match. Led by Head Coach Filipa Patão, Boston will look to secure its first win in club history during its second home match of its inaugural season, backed by its home crowd at historic Gillette Stadium.

Saturday's contest marks the fourth match of the 2026 NWSL regular season for Utah and the third for Boston, with both sides aiming to secure their first win of the 2026 season and gain valuable early-season points.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ESPN2 with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson:: Utah Royals FC vs Boston Legacy FC | Gillette Stadium | 10:00 a.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 9:30 a.m. MT

Following Saturday's match in Foxborough, the Utah Royals will return to the Beehive State to face Chicago Stars FC in its second home match of the year on Friday, April 3, at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT, with tickets available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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