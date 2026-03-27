Bay FC Heads to Tarheel State for First Road Match of 2026

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following consecutive home matches to open the 2026 campaign, Bay FC visits the North Carolina Courage in Week Three for its first road match of the season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+ with Michael Wottrang and Brooke Kirchhofer behind the mic on the club's official streaming platform, and nationally on NWSL+ with Jenn Hildreth and Ricky Lopez-Espin on the call.

Bay FC looks for a bounce back result after a defeat to in-state rival Angel City FC on home turf in Week Two. Its two-match home stretch to open the season came with a bevy of positives, as the club claimed a victory to open the season behind a goal and assist from forward Alex Pfeiffer, and saw Italian loanee Cristiana Girelli get on the scoresheet with an assist in the second half of her club and league debut this weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC Forward Cristiana Girelli: Girelli found her way onto the scoresheet in her club debut in Week 2, assisting the Bay FC's lone goal on an excellent combination with midfielder Taylor Huff. The Italian striker will only get more dangerous up top as she continues to settle in at her new club.

North Carolina Courage Forward Ashley Sanchez: Sanchez owns a share of the Golden Boot after two weeks of play, bagging a brace in Week 1 to claim Player of the Week honors. She has been one of the most dangerous attackers in the league to start the season, ranking third in shots on target.

SUCCESS IN ROAD OPENER

Bay FC has historical success in its first road match of the season, unbeaten in its first two road openers. In 2024, the club claimed all three points vs. Angel City FC in its debut match. Last season, the club started the campaign with a 1-1 draw at the Utah Royals, coming back to claim a point with a gritty performance in tough conditions.

TAKING ON A FORMER CLUB

Three members of Bay FC will take on a former club this weekend. Defenders Brooklyn Courtnall and Sydney Collins were each members of the Courage as recently as last season, with both players joining Bay FC late in the year. Midfielder Tess Boade joined Bay FC from North Carolina via the expansion draft ahead of the 2024 season.

LOCKED IN FOR THE LONG HAUL

Bay FC announced Thursday that the club has signed midfielder Claire Hutton to a new five-year contract through the 2030 season. The Bethlehem, N.Y. native has played every minute for her new club to start the season, ranking first league-wide in duels won (20), tackles won (8) and fifth in recoveries (19). Hutton joined Bay FC Feb. 11 via transfer from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $1.1 million in transfer funds after a strong sophomore campaign that saw her net a nomination for Midfielder of the Year and an NWSL Best XI First Team selection.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Bay FC leads the all-time fixture vs. North Carolina, claiming two wins and one draw in the two sides four all-time contests. The two sides split last season's matchups with Bay FC claiming a clean sheet win on the road April 19 of last season, when midfielder Kiki Pickett netted the lone goal of the match on an assist from defender Joelle Anderson. North Carolina took all three points in October behind a hat trick from forward Manaka Matsukubo. The Courage lead the all-time scoring balance 5-4.

HOW TO WATCH ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be the first of 16 Bay FC matches broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. The premier place for Bay FC fans to stream team content and matches throughout the year is completely free to access. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Six Bay FC matches throughout the season, including this weekend's match vs. North Carolina, are restricted to local viewers in the Bay Area.

Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from six viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, San Rafael, Sacramento, Martinez, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Boulevard, Martinez

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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