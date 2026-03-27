Crack Open the Fun: Bay FC to Host an Egg Hunt at April 5 Match against Washington Spirit

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today its first-ever stadium soccer egg hunt, set to take place at their April 5 match at 2 p.m. PT against the Washington Spirit. Fans and families are encouraged to arrive early with the egg hunt starting when gates open at 12 p.m. PT. The 50 hidden eggs will be scattered in and around PayPal Park, including the tailgate areas, each containing prizes fans of all ages can enjoy. The hunt runs until all eggs are found. Fans may redeem one prize per person.

To elevate the matchday experience, fans can also purchase an exclusive Hello Kitty© x Bay FC ticket bundle now available at BayFC.com/tickets/offers/. Starting at just $44, the bundle includes one match ticket and one limited-edition Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket, available while supplies last and exclusively through the bundle. Please note that standard single-match tickets to the April 5 match do not include the Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket.

Bay FC Egg Hunt

Fans who find a hidden egg will have the chance to win:

Two Bay FC match day tickets to an upcoming match, including a special opportunity to watch warm-ups

Multiple autographed Bay FC items

An exclusive post-match experience following the April 5 match

One autographed Ottawa Rapid FC jersey and two match day tickets to the April 17 international friendly

Food and beverage concession vouchers

Two tickets to a Bay FC open practice

Bay FC merchandise discount vouchers

Hello Kitty© Cafe gift card

Plus more surprise prizes

The fun will extend well beyond the egg hunt. Throughout the April 5 match, fans can experience a full day of Hello Kitty© activations, special performances, and partner experiences throughout PayPal Park, including:

Hello Kitty© Ticket Bundle: Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket included with a purchase of the ticket bundle, while supplies last.

Hello Kitty© Face Painting: Fans of all ages can show their Hello Kitty© spirit with themed face painting stations located in FanFest.

Hello Kitty© Paper Crown Bedazzling: Fans will have the opportunity to show off their best bedazzling skills at an official Hello Kitty© Crown bedazzling station located in FanFest.

Hello Kitty© Photo Backdrop: Fans will have the opportunity to take a photo in front of an official Hello Kitty© backdrop located in FanFest.

In-Stadium Host Duda Pavão: Fans will be welcomed to PayPal Park by Bay FC's official in-stadium host, Duda Pavão, an experienced host and trusted voice in women's football.

Stanford Taiko FanFest Performances: Fans who arrive early will enjoy a performance by Stanford Taiko in FanFest.

Bay FC Partner Activations: Bay FC's corporate partners will be providing fans with the ultimate entertainment, including soccer darts presented by Sutter Health, Tic-Tap-Toe presented by Visa, "Spin to Win" presented by Meriwest Credit Union, and a Chevy Silverado Experience presented by Bay Area Chevy Dealers.

National Anthem: Vocalist and recording artist and Bay Area native Isis Mikayle Castillo will perform the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of kickoff.

Item of the Match: Unisex Bay FC x Hello Kitty© Navy Tee, Youth Bay FC x Hello Kitty© Poppy Tee, Bay FC x Hello Kitty© decal, and Bay FC x Hello Kitty© scarf.

Halftime: Dance group Uzumaru will return to PayPal Park for a halftime performance.

Bay FC is back in action this Saturday, March 28 at the North Carolina Courage in Week 3 of the 2026 NWSL season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's Official Streaming Partner, as well as NWSL+. The team returns home to PayPal Park Sunday, April 5 to play the Washington Spirit. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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