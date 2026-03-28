Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC in action

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC in action(Seattle Reign FC)

SPOKANE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC continues its three-match homestand this week, hosting Racing Louisville FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).

Reign FC (2-1-0, 6 points) enters the match following a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on Wednesday night in Spokane. Angharad James-Turner opened the scoring in the 18th minute off a corner kick from Emeri Adames. Brittany Ratcliffe doubled the lead in the 26th minute before Maddie Mercado added a third in the 33rd minute, with both goals assisted by Sofia Huerta. With two assists, Huerta extended her NWSL regular season record to 34 all-time. Claudia Dickey recorded her 14th career shutout in the win, surpassing Phallon Tullis-Joyce to become the club's all-time leader in clean sheets.

Louisville (0-1-1, 1 point) enters Saturday still searching for its first win of the 2026 season after earning a 2-2 draw against the Washington Spirit on March 20 at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing built a 2-0 first-half lead behind goals from Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears before conceding twice in the second half to settle for a point.

Seattle holds a four-match unbeaten streak against Louisville heading into the 12th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Reign FC has outscored Racing 16-12 in the series, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent matchup on September 16, 2025, when Jess Fishlock scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute at Lumen Field.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: ION

Talent: Maura Sheridan & Marion Crowder

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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