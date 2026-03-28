Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium
Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
SPOKANE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC continues its three-match homestand this week, hosting Racing Louisville FC at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION).
Reign FC (2-1-0, 6 points) enters the match following a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on Wednesday night in Spokane. Angharad James-Turner opened the scoring in the 18th minute off a corner kick from Emeri Adames. Brittany Ratcliffe doubled the lead in the 26th minute before Maddie Mercado added a third in the 33rd minute, with both goals assisted by Sofia Huerta. With two assists, Huerta extended her NWSL regular season record to 34 all-time. Claudia Dickey recorded her 14th career shutout in the win, surpassing Phallon Tullis-Joyce to become the club's all-time leader in clean sheets.
Louisville (0-1-1, 1 point) enters Saturday still searching for its first win of the 2026 season after earning a 2-2 draw against the Washington Spirit on March 20 at Lynn Family Stadium. Racing built a 2-0 first-half lead behind goals from Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears before conceding twice in the second half to settle for a point.
Seattle holds a four-match unbeaten streak against Louisville heading into the 12th all-time meeting between the two clubs. Reign FC has outscored Racing 16-12 in the series, including a 1-0 victory in their most recent matchup on September 16, 2025, when Jess Fishlock scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute at Lumen Field.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: ION
Talent: Maura Sheridan & Marion Crowder
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Seattle Reign FC in action
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Reign FC Hosts Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Heads to Tarheel State for First Road Match of 2026 - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Rounds out Road Trip with Visit to Portland Thorns - Kansas City Current
- Crack Open the Fun: Bay FC to Host an Egg Hunt at April 5 Match against Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends East Coast Trip at Gillette Stadium Facing Boston Legacy FC - Utah Royals FC
- What to Watch for in Racing's Trip to Spokane to Face Reign - Racing Louisville FC
- Sundown Lounge Coming to Current Landing - Kansas City Current
- Courage Host Bay FC Saturday Night - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Acquire U.S. Women's National Team Forward Catarina Macario - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Signs Former Louisville Cardinal Goalkeeper Floyd to First Pro Deal - Racing Louisville FC
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