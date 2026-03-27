Racing Signs Former Louisville Cardinal Goalkeeper Floyd to First Pro Deal

Published on March 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has signed goalkeeper Erynn Floyd to her first professional contract. The deal is for the remainder of the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

The rookie comes from the University of Louisville, where she played 67 games over four seasons from 2022 to 2025. A native of Wilton, Conn., the 5-foot-8 Floyd made 179 saves over her college career at a 73.4% save rate, posting 22 clean sheets.

Floyd appeared in 14 or more games in each of her four seasons as a Cardinal, starting in all but one. She notably posted a career-high 10-save shutout against No. 13 Notre Dame in October 2024, ending a 25-game scoring streak for the Fighting Irish.

She finished her collegiate career with a 28-22-15 record.

"I'm beyond excited to continue calling Louisville home," Floyd said. "After four years here, getting the opportunity to start my professional career in this city means everything. The culture of this club is special, and I'm ready to get to work. Let's go Racing!"

In 2025, her senior season, Floyd earned 10 clean sheets, third-most in the ACC. Her goals-against average (.78) was also third-best in the conference, while she ranked ninth in total saves (50).

"I'm thrilled to add Erynn to our goalkeeper group. She has come into our environment and shown tremendous potential," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "Her skill set fits what we look for in goalkeepers transitioning from college into our club. More importantly, she's been a great cultural addition to our team and goalkeeping environment. She has the desire to continue to develop but also understands her role in supporting the goalkeepers around her."

In her prep career at Wiltern High School, Floyd earned All-America honors and served as team captain, winning a state championship as a senior in 2020-2021.

Floyd joins a Racing Louisville goalkeeping group that includes Jordyn Bloomer, Maddie Prohaska and Olivia Sekany, who remains on the season-ending injury list.

She becomes the seventh Racing Louisville rookie in 2026 and 11th newcomer to the roster.

Floyd will be available for selection in Saturday's game at the Seattle Reign (6:30 p.m. ET, ION).

Racing Louisville FC 2026 Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Jordyn Bloomer, Erynn Floyd, Maddie Prohaska, Olivia Sekany (SEI)

Defenders (9): Macy Blackburn, Avery Ciorbu, Ellie Jean, Mirann Gacioch, Quincy McMahon, Makenna Morris, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright

Midfielders (6): Savannah DeMelo, Natalie Mitchell, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge, Marisa DiGrande

Forwards (8): Kayla Fischer, Ella Hase, Rachel Hill, Maja Lardner, Audrey McKeen (U18), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Taylor White

SEI = season-ending injury list

U18 = under-18 player







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 27, 2026

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