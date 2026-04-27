Reign FC Falls 3-0 to Utah in Seattle Opener on Sunday Evening

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Reign FC (3-2-1, 10 points) fell 3-0 to Utah Royals FC in the club's first match at Lumen Field this season, conceding all three goals in the first half. Seattle conceded just one minute into the match on a goal from Paige Cronin before Utah doubled its lead six minutes later. The Royals added a third goal in first-half stoppage time to take control of the match. Fishlock, who announced earlier this week that she will retire following the 2026 season, exited the match in the 68th minute due to injury.

Reign FC hits the road for the first time since Week 2, traveling to face the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 1 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

DIFFERENT XI: Reign FC has fielded a different starting XI in each of its first six matches of the 2026 season, highlighting the club's depth. Six players have started all six games - Claudia Dickey, Sam Meza and the full backline of Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry, Sofia Huerta and Emily Mason.

HARVEY HITS 250: In her 11th season with Reign FC, Laura Harvey became the first coach in NWSL history to reach 250 games across all NWSL competitions with one club.

CLAUDIA DICKEY: Claudia Dickey reached 5,000 regular season minutes tonight, becoming the first goalkeeper in club history to reach the milestone. She now holds club records in saves (192), shutouts (15), appearances (56) and minutes played (5,010).

SERIES: With today's result, Reign FC holds a record of 9-3-3 against Utah Royals FC across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (3-2-1, 10 points) hits the road for the first time since Week 2, traveling to Shell Energy Stadium to take on the Houston Dash (3-2-0, 9 points) on Friday, May 1 (5:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, Victory+, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 0 - Utah Royals FC 3

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistants: Seth Martin, Kristin Patterson

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

VAR: Brad Jensen

Attendance: 8,211

Weather: 65 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

UTA - Paige Cronin (Mina Tinaka) 1'

UTA - Narumi Miura (Kaleigh Riehl) 7'

UTA - Cloé Lacasse (Ana Tejada) 45+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

UTA - Ana Tejada (caution) 13'

UTA - Janni Thomsen (caution) 70'

SEA - Sam Meza (caution) 80'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Sofia Huerta (Ryanne Brown 78'), Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Madison Curry; Jess Fishlock © (Emeri Adames 68'), Sally Menti (Angharad James-Turner 78'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado, Brittany Ratcliffe (Maddie Dahlien 55'), Nerilia Mondeir (Mia Fishel 78')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Holly Ward, Ainsley McCammon, Shae Holmes

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

Utah Royals FC - Mia Justus (Mandy McGlynn 82'); Janni Thomsen, Kate Del Fava, Nuria Rábano (Aria Nagai 79'), Ana Tejada (Miyabi Moriya 78'), Kaleigh Riehl; Narumi Mura; Paige Cronin © (Alexa Spaanstra 60'), Mina Tanaka, Kiana Palacios, Cloé Lacasse

Substitutes not used: Tatumn Milazzo, Kameron Simmonds, Brecken Mozingo, Dayana Pierre Louis, Courtney Brown

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026

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