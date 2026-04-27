San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced programming for Kids Night as the Club hosts Bay FC at Snapdragon Stadium this Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Grab tickets here for Kids Night

Kids Night marks the Club's first dedicated youth-focused match day, designed to let the kids take over in attendance, in-stadium engagement, and create the new generation of Wave FC fans.

PRE-MATCH ACTIVATIONS

When gates open at 2:30 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience a full slate of Kids Night programming across Snapdragon Stadium. Everyone will enjoy a live DJ set from Disco Danger, a nine-year-old DJ from Cardiff, known for her high-energy performances along the San Diego coastline.

On the North Turf Pad, the Kids Zone, presented by Invisalign, will feature face painting, Wave FC-themed temporary tattoos, poster-making, and additional interactive activities. For this match, the Wave will have a live magician for fans to enjoy prematch.

KIDS TAKEOVER THE GAME

Kids Night elements will be integrated through the match with a full takeover. The Wave's starting XI will be revealed through artwork created by local YMCA youth participants.

The pre-match ceremony will feature a youth parade on the pitch, with select groups enjoying an on-field experience at Snapdragon Stadium. The national anthem will be performed by the Suzuki School, a 20-piece violin, viola, and cello ensemble made up of students ages four and up from across San Diego County.

Kids Night elements will be integrated throughout the match, including a kids in-stadium host and kid-themed recognitions honoring Season Ticket Members, Military, and Health Champions.

At halftime, stay in your seats as the Solida Bike Club San Diego will be a part of a parade, while wearing a Wave FC kids merchandise for a one-of-a-kind fashion show.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Special Kids Night concessions will include $7 refillable souvenir cups available throughout the stadium, along with dessert trucks featuring Chubby Cones, Mochichis, and Handel's Ice Cream.

Match Timeline - Sunday, May 3

1:45 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM - Team Store Opens

2:30 PM - Gates Open

4:00 PM - Kickoff







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