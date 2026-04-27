San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Kristen McNabb to Contract Extension

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today it has signed defender Kristen McNabb to a contract extension through the 2027 season. McNabb, who joined the Club through the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft, recently became the all-time leader in regular season appearances with her 87th.

"We're thrilled to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Kristen and keep her in San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "As a ten-season veteran, Kristen exemplifies professionalism, consistency, and a team-first mentality that is instrumental to this team's success and what we want to achieve as a club."

McNabb has been a cornerstone of the Wave FC backline as the longest-tenured player in Club history, having signed ahead of the inaugural 2022 season. She has made a Club-record of 88 regular-season appearances, scoring six goals. During the 2026 season, McNabb played every minute thus far while extending her Club-record streak to 32 consecutive appearances, dating back to the 2025 season. The New Jersey native is in her 10th NWSL season and has now appeared in 162 regular season matches (131 starts) across her professional career.

"San Diego has become home to me, and I'm incredibly grateful to continue my career with this Club. Building this Club from the start and to continue that journey is something I don't take lightly. We've created something special here and I'm excited to keep competing with this group and chasing what we know this team is capable of."

San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 3, for Kids Night, when the Club hosts Bay FC at 4:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available here.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender Kristen McNabb to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Name: Kristen McNabb

Position: Defender

Height: 5-5

Date of Birth: April 17, 1994

Hometown: Montville, New Jersey







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026

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