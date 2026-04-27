San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Kristen McNabb to Contract Extension
Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today it has signed defender Kristen McNabb to a contract extension through the 2027 season. McNabb, who joined the Club through the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft, recently became the all-time leader in regular season appearances with her 87th.
"We're thrilled to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Kristen and keep her in San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "As a ten-season veteran, Kristen exemplifies professionalism, consistency, and a team-first mentality that is instrumental to this team's success and what we want to achieve as a club."
McNabb has been a cornerstone of the Wave FC backline as the longest-tenured player in Club history, having signed ahead of the inaugural 2022 season. She has made a Club-record of 88 regular-season appearances, scoring six goals. During the 2026 season, McNabb played every minute thus far while extending her Club-record streak to 32 consecutive appearances, dating back to the 2025 season. The New Jersey native is in her 10th NWSL season and has now appeared in 162 regular season matches (131 starts) across her professional career.
"San Diego has become home to me, and I'm incredibly grateful to continue my career with this Club. Building this Club from the start and to continue that journey is something I don't take lightly. We've created something special here and I'm excited to keep competing with this group and chasing what we know this team is capable of."
San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 3, for Kids Night, when the Club hosts Bay FC at 4:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available here.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender Kristen McNabb to a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Name: Kristen McNabb
Position: Defender
Height: 5-5
Date of Birth: April 17, 1994
Hometown: Montville, New Jersey
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Player Spotlight: Cronin, Muira, and Lacasse Make History in Seattle - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Surpasses Club High with 16,000 Queens Classic Tickets Out - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Kristen McNabb to Contract Extension - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit to Hold Second Annual Open Training on June 21 - Washington Spirit
- Gray Media and RAJ Sports Announce Groundbreaking New Sports Network, Rose City SportsNet™ - Portland Thorns FC
- Reign FC Falls 3-0 to Utah in Seattle Opener on Sunday Evening - Seattle Reign FC
- Royals Make History in Dominant 3-0 Road Victory over Seattle - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for Kids Night at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Defender Kristen McNabb to Contract Extension
- San Diego Wave FC Rally from Two Goals Down to Defeat Denver Summit FC, 3-2
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel for First-Ever Match against Denver Summit FC