San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Portland Thorns FC in Midweek Match

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will travel to Portland, Ore. for a midweek matchup against Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday, April 29 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego enters the match in first place in the NWSL standings, holding a 5-0-1 record and riding a Club-record winning streak of five matches. San Diego and Portland's matchup in the 2025 regular season ended in a pair of draws followed by a loss in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. The last meeting between the Wave and the Thorns took place on March 25 at Snapdragon Stadium when goals from Dudinha, Lia Godfrey, and Melanie Barcenas secured a 3-1 win in front of the home crowd. Forward Dudinha scored the fastest goal of the season and the Club's third-fastest goal in Wave history, finding the opener in the second minute of play.

Last Time Out:

The Wave enter Wednesday's match following a 3-2 comeback victory over Denver Summit FC on Saturday, April 25. After trailing 2-0 in the first half, San Diego responded with a dominant second-half performance. Lia Godfrey opened the scoring in the 49th minute before assisting on Kennedy Wesley's equalizer in the 57th. The comeback was completed in the 65th minute when Dudinha delivered a cross that resulted in an own goal, securing the Club's fifth straight win and third on the road.

Portland enters the match following a 2-1 victory over Angel City FC on Sunday, April 27. After a scoreless first hour of play between both sides, Pietra Tordin netted the opening goal in the 75th minute to get the scoring started as Sophia Wilson added a second for Portland in stoppage time of the match. In the continued minutes of added time, Angel City's Prisca Chilufya found a late goal in the 98th minute, but Portland held on until to the final whistle to secure the win in Los Angeles.

Players to Watch:

Rookie Lia Godfrey continues to shine on the attacking front with four goals this season, adding a goal and an assist in the Club's last match against Denver to set a Club record for most goals scored by a rookie. Godfrey leads San Diego in goals scored and currently sits in second place in the Golden Boot race across the NWSL. Godfrey is the first American to record five goal contributions in her first six league games in the NWSL since Sofia Huerta (6) in 2015.

Portland's attack this season is led by Pietra Tordin who has scored in both the previous meeting with San Diego and the Thorns' most recent match while Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner, have each netted three times. Tordin is now Portland's leading goal contributor (3 goals, 2 assists) and is tied alongside Moultrie (M) and Turner (F) as the top scorer.

How to Watch:

San Diego Wave FC will face Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park on Wednesday, April 29. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with the match being broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.







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