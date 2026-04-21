Seattle Reign FC Captain Jess Fishlock to Retire at End of 2026 NWSL Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that captain Jess Fishlock will retire at the end of the 2026 NWSL season, concluding one of the most iconic careers in club and league history. Fishlock, the last remaining club original from the inaugural 2013 squad, has helped define Reign FC's identity for more than a decade. Her legendary career will be celebrated during the club's second annual Queen's Match on Friday, October 2 (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+), with her final regular season home match set for Sunday, November 1 on Decision Day. Reign FC returns to Lumen Field this Sunday, April 26 against Utah Royals FC (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM), marking its first match at the venue this season.

"It's hard to put into words what Seattle and this club mean to me," said Fishlock. "This is where I've grown, where I've fought, where I've experienced some of the best moments of my career. We've built something that goes far beyond football, and I'm so proud to have been a part of it from day one. I'll never take for granted the people, the fans and the city that have supported me through it all, and I'm going to give everything I have in this final season."

A transformational figure in women's soccer, Fishlock's impact spans generations and continents, but her legacy is most deeply rooted in Seattle. Now 13 years to the day of her first goal for the club on April 21, 2013, she is in her final season as one of the most decorated and consistent players in NWSL history, with the second-most appearances in club and league history (219). Fishlock also ranks second in club history and third in league history in starts (205) and minutes played (17,785).

Fishlock's influence in the attack has been equally historic. She has recorded 49 goals (second-most in club history, tied for ninth-most in league history) and 30 assists (most in club history, fifth-most in league history), totaling 79 goal contributions - the most in Reign FC history. Last season, the 39-year-old finished tied for the team lead in goals, earning Reign FC's Golden Boot honors. She also joins former teammate Lauren Barnes as one of just two players in NWSL history to reach 100 regular season wins.

Across her career, Fishlock has helped lead Seattle to three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022) and three appearances in the NWSL Championship (2014, 2015, 2023), while earning 2021 NWSL MVP honors. Her excellence has been recognized with seven NWSL Best XI selections, the most in club history and second-most in league history.

"Jess represents everything this club stands for," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her loyalty, her passion and her relentless drive have helped shape Reign FC into what it is today. She's not only one of the best players in NWSL history, but one of the most influential figures our game has seen. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has given to this club and this community."

Beyond her club success, Fishlock leaves an unmatched legacy on the international stage with Wales. She retired from international football in 2025 as the most decorated player in the nation's history, finishing her career as Wales' all-time leader in caps (166) and goals (48) across both the women's and men's programs, while becoming the first Welsh player to reach 100 caps in 2017. A captain since 2012, she led Cymru to its first-ever major tournament appearance at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 and scored the nation's first goal at the competition.

More than the records and accolades, Fishlock's legacy is defined by her relentless competitiveness, passion for the game and deep connection to the city of Seattle. A driving force behind the club's culture since day one, she has inspired generations of players and fans while helping elevate the standard of the NWSL both on and off the pitch.

"Jess is one of the greatest players to ever play in this league, but what makes her truly special is who she is every single day," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She sets the standard with her work ethic, her competitiveness and her love for the game, but it's also her football brain that sets her apart. She sees things others don't, and that understanding of the game has been invaluable to this team for so many years. She has carried this club on her shoulders at times and has always done it with pride. Her impact on this team, this city and the sport as a whole is immeasurable."

Seattle Reign FC invites fans to celebrate Fishlock's extraordinary career throughout the remainder of the 2026 season, highlighted by the club's second annual Queen's Match on Friday, October 2 at Lumen Field. Reign FC returns to action on Sunday, April 26 against Utah Royals FC in its first match at Lumen Field this season (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+, 950 KJR AM). Additional details and ticket information for all matches are available at ReignFC.com/Tickets.







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