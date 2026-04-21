Portland Thorns Acquire 2026 International Roster Spot from Gotham FC

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has received a 2026 international roster spot from Gotham FC in exchange for $15,000 in allocation money.

Portland now possesses nine international roster slots, and seven players hold an international designation including goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (Australia), forward MimiAlidou (Canada), midfielder Jessie Fleming (Canada), forward Valerin Loboa (Colombia), defender Isabella Obaze (Denmark), defender Marie Müller (Germany) and midfielder Cassandra Bogere (Norway). Forward Julie Dufour (France) will occupy the eighth spot when she is removed off the season-ending injury (SEI) list.

The Thorns return to NWSL action this Sunday, April 26 at Angel City FC, with kickoff at BMO Stadium scheduled for 3 pm PT. The match will be available to watch on ESPN2 and on the radio at KNKR-2 (KNKR-HD2).

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503-509-5555, emailticketsales@thorns.comor visit thorns.com/ticketsfor more information. To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visitthorns.com/schedule.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026

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