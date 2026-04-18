Bay FC Earns 1-0 Win in International Friendly against Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC bested the Northern Super League side Ottawa Rapid FC in friendly action Friday night, a 1-0 result favoring the hosts at PayPal Park. After a deadlock through the opening hour, midfielder Caroline Conti converted the winner from the penalty spot after forward Karlie Lema drew a foul in the penalty area. Bay FC earns its first win in friendly action in club history with the result and will resume league play next week at Gotham FC.

"Really good opportunity and experiences for us tonight," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "You know, obviously pleased to get the win, get minutes and opportunities to those that haven't had as many in the first block of the season, and great to get some of the youth players involved as well, and get them sort of fully embedded with us."

Bay FC put pressure on early, with seven total shots in the first half. Midfielder Jamie Shepherd nearly put her club ahead 11 minutes in, heading a cross from the right flank towards goal. The effort looked headed into the back of the net but was saved by a diving effort from Ottawa's goalkeeper. Lema got on the end of service into the box in the 23rd minute but couldn't steer the ball on frame.

Ottawa answered late in the first half and put Bay FC on its heels with a pair of opportunities. A 38th minute attempt by Ottawa was blocked by Hannah Bebar closing down on an attacker, before a second chance moments later was cleared away by Bay FC's backline.

Bay FC got right back to work after the halftime break. Midfielder Tess Boade nearly opened the scoring moments after the opening whistle after the hosts built up the center of the pitch. Midfielder Dorian Bailey volleyed a cross towards the back post, but Boade's first touch was saved off the line. Ottawa tested Bay FC keeper Emmie Allen on the ensuing turn, with forward Florence Belzile getting out on the break, but sent her chance straight to the keeper.

Conti opened the scoring just before the hour mark. After Lema was cut down by a defender running onto a long ball played forward, the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Conti slotted her shot inside the left post to give her club the lead, her first goal in all competitions this season. The Clemson product nearly found a second five minutes later, getting on the end of a cross by Bailey into the penalty area.

Changes in the second half brought new faces onto the pitch. midfielder Olivia Athens, forward Mollie Baker, defender Amaya Bautista, forward Drew Coomans, midfielder Alex Klos, forward Michelle Meyers, midfielder Grace Murray, and defender Gigi Zuniga - invited to join the club this week in training - each debuted, with Klos and Coomans in the starting XI, providing an opportunity for top young players from the youth and college ranks to test themselves against top flight competition. Goalkeeper Camryn Miller made her club debut, entering for Emmie Allen between the sticks with 20 minutes to go.

Bay FC will return to action next week, resuming league play at defending NWSL champion Gotham FC from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT, and the match will broadcast nationally on CBS. Bay FC returns home May 10, when the Utah Royals visit the Bay Area for a Mother's Day matinee at PayPal Park.

Bay FC v Ottawa Rapid FC (International Friendly)

April 17, 2026

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:06 p.m.

Weather: 69 degrees, sunny

Discipline

None

Scoring Summary

BAY - Conti (penalty) 59'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Ottawa Rapid FC 0 0 0

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Allen (Miller 71'), Moreau (Athens 71'), Klos (Bautista 90'), Hubly, Coomans (Baker 90'), Bebar (C) (Murray 60'), Shepherd, Bailey, Boade (Myers 60'), Lema, Conti (Zuniga) 90'

Unused Substitutes: Lang, George

Ottawa Rapid FC: Eriksson, Waite, Scott (C), Harris, Adamek (Crichton 84'), Melenhorst, Amano (Okobi-Okeoghene 62'), Forbes, Lee (Hale 84'), Belzile (Wilkinson 62'), Fridlund

Unused Substitutes: Golen, Chown, Lachance-Soulard, Ugarte







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026

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