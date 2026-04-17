McCaskill Inks Extension with Gotham FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Savannah McCaskill has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

McCaskill, 29, joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2026 season, marking her second stint with the club after beginning her professional career with Sky Blue FC in 2018. Originally selected No. 2 overall in the NWSL Dispersal Draft, McCaskill has quickly reestablished herself with the club during the early portion of the 2026 campaign.

"Being back at Gotham has meant a lot to me, and I'm excited to continue here," said McCaskill. "This club has been part of my journey from the start, and I'm motivated to keep building with this team and competing for championships."

"Savannah brings experience in this league and a steady presence in the midfield," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're pleased to have her continue with us."

McCaskill has started all five of Gotham's regular season matches this year. She recorded an assist in Gotham's last match against the Kansas City Current, her first since returning to the club.

During the 2025 season with the San Diego Wave, McCaskill appeared in 21 regular-season matches, including 20 starts, and recorded one goal. Across her two seasons with the Wave, she made 45 appearances in all competitions, totaling more than 3,600 minutes.

Prior to her time in San Diego, McCaskill was a key contributor at Angel City FC, where she started all 22 matches during the 2023 regular season and recorded four goals and three assists. She earned NWSL Player of the Month honors twice that year and was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team. In 2022, she posted a career-best seven goals in league play.

McCaskill began her professional career with Gotham in 2018, then known as Sky Blue FC, scoring her first professional goal that April and finishing the season tied for the team lead in combined goals and assists. She later returned to the club in 2019, making six appearances following a loan spell with Sydney FC, where she earned Player of the Match honors in the W-League Grand Final.

At the international level, McCaskill has represented the United States at both the youth and senior levels, earning her first senior national team cap in 2018.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026

McCaskill Inks Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC

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