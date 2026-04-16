Gotham FC and Rutgers Athletics Partner for "Rutgers Rally at Gotham FC" on Sunday, May 31

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC and Rutgers Athletics announced Thursday "Rutgers Rally at Gotham FC," a special fan experience at Sports Illustrated Stadium during the club's match against the Houston Dash on Sunday, May 31.

The event will celebrate the Rutgers community and bring Scarlet Knight fans together for a day of soccer, school pride and exclusive experiences. Special ticket packages will be available for Rutgers fans, students and alumni.

Fans can purchase a $30 Rutgers Rally ticket package that includes a match ticket and a limited-edition Rutgers and Gotham FC co-branded koozie. An exclusive alumni package will also be available for $40 and includes the co-branded koozie, access to a pre-match party at Hype House - the stadium's new premium social club - and one complimentary drink ticket redeemable within the space.

"Rutgers University is such an important part of our region, and we're excited to bring the Scarlet Knights community to Sports Illustrated Stadium," said Ryan Dillon, chief business officer of Gotham FC. "Rutgers Rally at Gotham FC will be a great opportunity to connect students, alumni and fans with our club for a fun night of soccer."

As part of the afternoon's festivities, fans will have access to special activations throughout the matchday experience. Rutgers' mascot, Sir Henry, will also be in attendance, bringing Scarlet Knight spirit to Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Tickets for Rutgers Rally at Gotham FC are available here. Rutgers alumni can purchase their exclusive $40 package.







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