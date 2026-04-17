Bay FC Welcomes Ottawa Rapid FC for Cross-Border International Friendly

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC welcomes an international opponent to PayPal Park this week, hosting Ottawa Rapid FC of the Northern Super League in friendly action. Bay FC will celebrate Star Wars © night alongside the contest, with kickoff set for Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. PT. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner.

The match marks the third international friendly in Bay FC's history and brings Rapid FC south of the border for its final preparations before the start of its own season April 25. The match is the first between top-flight women's clubs from the U.S. and Canada and marks the first contest between NWSL and Northern Super League sides since the latter's debut campaign last year. Bay FC will have eyes on maintaining momentum into the NWSL campaign's resumption following the international window.

The match also presents an chance for the players that have yet to see significant action in the opening weeks of the campaign to see the pitch. Head Coach Emma Coates and her staff will be looking for members of their squad to show what they can do and continue to define their club's identity. "There's a really good opportunity now for the players that maybe haven't had as many opportunities at the start of the season. And it's a chance for them to go and impose themselves on the game and see what we're about," said Coates.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema: The Cal product and Morgan Hill native has been one of Bay FC's top attacking threats through the season's early goings. She's tallied a team-leading seven shots while appearing in all four NWSL matches to open the season, starting two.

Rapid FC defender Jyllissa Harris: Harris features for Ottawa on loan from the NWSL's Houston Dash, giving the Ontarian side an experienced pro with high-level experience. She figures to be a prominent member of its second season efforts and against Bay FC will likely lead the way with many players away on international duty.

WELCOME TO BAY FC

Ahead of this week's friendly, midfielder Olivia Athens, forward Mollie Baker, defender Amaya Bautista, forward Drew Coomans, defender Allie George, midfielder Alex Klos, midfielder Jenna Lang, forward Michelle Meyers, midfielder Grace Murray, defender Kei Yoneda and defender Gigi Zuniga have each joined Bay FC as trialists and will each be available for selection Friday for the club's friendly against Ottawa.

All 11 players have trained with Bay FC throughout the April international window as part of the club's ongoing talent identification and youth development efforts. Three members of the group have previous professional experience - Athens, Baker, and George. Four join the club following standout careers at the collegiate level - Bautista, Coomans, Klos, and Lang.

SHINING FOR NATIONS WORLDWIDE

Members of Bay FC have shined on the international stage this week, each contributing to strong results for their respective nations across the globe. Tuesday, forward Cristiana Girelli scored in Italy's World Cup Qualifier win over Serbia, defender Sydney Collins helped Canada to victories over Zambia and Korea Republic, and defender Aldana Cometti captained Argentina in wins over Chile and Venezuela, lofting La Albiceleste to the top spot in the CONMEBOL Nations League standings. Midfielder Claire Hutton wore the captain's armband for the United States in its Tuesday friendly vs. Japan, becoming the youngest player to start a match as captain for the U.S. since 2001.

On Wednesday, forward Onyeka Gamero got the start for the U.S. U-20's in a 1-1 draw with Brazil, with both her and forward Alex Pfeiffer appearing in both matches against the South American power. Earlier today, midfielder Taylor Huff and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz lined up with the U.S. U-23 National Team opposite of France in the final of the WU23 Friendly Finals in Spain. Silkowitz saved a penalty in an eventful 4-3 result favoring the Stars and Stripes.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Rapid FC comes to PayPal Park Friday ahead of the start of its sophomore season in 2026. In its debut campaign, the club claimed second in the Northern Super League table on 39 points, qualifying for the semifinals. Their inaugural season run ended in a penalty shootout defeat to eventual champion Vancouver Rise FC. The club is one of the eight original sides in Canada's top league and will open the 2026 NSL season April 25 at the Halifax Tides.

The club's roster boasts the 2025 NSL Golden Boot and Player of the Year winner DB Pridham, a Bay Area native hailing from Saratoga, Calif., who led the league with 18 goals in its inaugural season, and 2025 NSL Defender of the Year Harris on loan from the NWSL's Houston Dash. The club is led on the sidelines by Head Coach Katrine Pedersen, a former Danish international who earned over 200 international caps during her playing career.

STAR WARS NIGHT AT PAYPAL PARK

Alongside this weekend's match, Bay FC will celebrate Star Wars Night with a special ticket bundle and numerous themed in-stadium activities. An-stadium costume contest will allow fans to show off their Star Wars spirit from the time gates open to the final whistle, and a trivia competition will take place in-stadium for fans to test their knowledge. Tickets to the match remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.