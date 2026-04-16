Seattle Reign FC and Sports Radio 950 KJR AM Announce 2026 Radio Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and Sports Radio 950 KJR AM today announced that 11 matches from the club's 2026 NWSL season will air across the region, marking the most matches ever broadcast on KJR as the club continues its partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle. The slate begins April 26 when the club returns home for its first match at Lumen Field.

"Our partnership with iHeartMedia and KJR continues to play an important role in connecting Seattle Reign FC with fans across our region," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "As our club continues to grow, expanding our audio presence ensures supporters can follow the team wherever they are, while strengthening the connection between our players and community."

As Seattle's sports radio leader and voice of the fans, 950 KJR AM continues to serve as the home for Reign FC audio coverage, expanding access to professional women's soccer for fans throughout the Pacific Northwest through live radio and streaming audio coverage.

"We're excited to broadcast Seattle Reign FC matches to fans who want to follow the club anytime, anywhere," said Rich Moore, Senior Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia Seattle. "KJR has long been a home for soccer fans in the Pacific Northwest, and expanding our Reign coverage reflects both the club's growth and the rising momentum behind women's sports. Through live broadcasts and the iHeartRadio app, we're proud to bring supporters closer to the team all season long."

All scheduled matches air live on Sports Radio 950 KJR AM and stream via the iHeartRadio app, providing fans multiple ways to stay connected throughout the season.

2026 SEATTLE REIGN FC MATCHES ON SPORTS RADIO 950 KJR AM

Sunday, April 26 - vs. Utah Royals FC

Friday, May 1 - at Houston Dash

Sunday, May 10 - vs. Washington Spirit

Friday, May 22 - at Boston Legacy FC

Saturday, May 30 - at Washington Spirit

Sunday, July 12 - vs. Portland Thorns FC

Saturday, August 1 - at Bay FC

Sunday, August 9 - vs. Angel City FC

Saturday, August 22 - at Kansas City Current

Sunday, August 30 - vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, September 6 - vs. San Diego Wave FC

2026 RADIO TALENT LINEUP

The 2026 broadcasts will feature a refreshed and dynamic commentary team, combining returning voices with new perspectives to bring fans closer to the action throughout the season.

Jackson Felts - Play-by-Play

Jackson Felts serves as a host and play-by-play broadcaster across multiple Seattle soccer platforms. He is the play-by-play voice for Reign FC local broadcasts and hosts Sounders Weekly along with the Sounders FC pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Felts also works behind the scenes as a producer for the Softy & Dick show on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR, where he continues to build his presence as one of the station's voices.

Stephanie Verdoia - Analyst

Stephanie brings extensive experience in professional soccer, having competed as a midfielder in both the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Norway's top division, the Toppserien. She began her professional career in 2015 after being selected as one of just 36 players drafted into the NWSL by the Boston Breakers, and later played for Seattle Reign FC. A product of Seattle University and former All-American, Verdoia is also a member of the school's Hall of Fame. Across her career, she has trained and competed alongside some of the top talent in the NWSL, contributing to squad development and bringing a deep understanding of the professional women's game.

Kwame Appiah - Sideline

Kwame Appiah brings energy and personality to Reign FC radio broadcasts on KJR, serving as a sideline contributor and fan ambassador for the Pacific Northwest soccer community. Known to many as a cast member from Love Is Blind: Seattle, Appiah is also a prominent local influencer and a Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 ambassador. A passionate supporter of the game, he represents the voice and enthusiasm of soccer fans across the region while connecting the club with the broader community.







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