Howell Signs New Extension with Gotham FC

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell has signed a contract extension through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

Howell, 26, has been a key presence in Gotham's midfield, delivering a breakout 2025 campaign while playing a pivotal role in the club's NWSL Championship-winning season. A consistent presence, she appeared in all but one regular-season match and logged 2,246 minutes - the second-most in club history for a single season.

"I'm really excited to continue with Gotham FC and keep building on what we've created here," said Howell. "This is a special group, and I'm grateful to be part of a team that pushes each other every day to be better."

"Jaelin has been a key contributor since she joined our club, and she's an important presence in our midfield," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her leadership, work rate and ability to impact both sides of the ball make her a valuable part of our team, and we're excited to have her continue with us."

During the 2025 regular season, Howell reached new heights in her professional career. She scored four goals - after entering the season without a regular-season goal in her career - and finished with five goal contributions, surpassing her previous career total. She also recorded a run of three goals in seven matches.

Defensively, Howell established herself as one of the league's most dominant midfielders. She drew the most fouls in the NWSL and ranked among the league leaders in duels, finishing third overall (340) and second in duels won (214). She also excelled in aerial battles, placing fourth in aerial duels (101) and aerial duels won (69).

Her performances throughout the season and postseason earned her a return to the U.S. Women's National Team in October, following her strong 2025 campaign.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 16, 2026

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