Eleven Players Invited to Join Bay FC ahead of Friday's international Friendly vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that eleven players, including midfielder Olivia Athens, forward Mollie Baker, defender Amaya Bautista, forward Drew Coomans, defender Allie George, midfielder Alex Klos, midfielder Jenna Lang, forward Michelle Meyers, midfielder Grace Murray, defender Kei Yoneda and defender Gigi Zuniga been invited to train with the club and be available for selection for Friday's international friendly vs. Northern Super League side Ottawa Rapid FC. All 11 players have trained with Bay FC during the April international window as part of the club's ongoing talent identification and youth development efforts.

"We're really looking forward to this opportunity to integrate a group of young players into our environment and give them meaningful minutes in a competitive setting," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "It's an important part of how we continue to identify and develop talent, and we want to see how they apply themselves within our structure, how they adapt to the speed of the game, and how they connect with the group. Matches like this are invaluable for both their growth and for us as a staff as we evaluate future potential."

Athens, Baker, and George join Bay FC with previous professional experience. Athens tallied 34 regular season appearances and two goals with Seattle Reign FC in NWSL play from 2022-2024. Baker featured for Swedish side Kristianstad on her first professional contract last fall, recording five appearances and one goal for the club across all competitions. George was a member of Racing Louisville FC's roster in 2025, also spending time with USL Super League club Ft. Lauderdale United FC on loan.

Bautista, Coomans, Klos, and Lang each join Bay FC after standout careers at the college level. Bautista featured collegiately at Oregon State, earning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-Conference Honorable Mention honors her senior season in 2024. Coomans was a three-time All-Ivy League selection at Princeton between 2022 and 2025, and Klos featured locally for Santa Clara and Cal, helping her squads to three straight NCAA tournaments from 2022-2025. Lang played under Bay FC Assistant Coach Jen Klein at Michigan, recording 68 appearances and scoring 14 goals for the Wolverines.

Meyers, Murray, Yoneda and Zuniga have previously trained with Bay FC as part of the club's ongoing efforts to identify and guide top young talent early in the developmental process. Zuniga features locally with Mountain View Los Altos SC, and Yoneda competed in Women's Premier Soccer League action with Chattanooga FC in 2025, helping the club to a playoff berth and run to the semifinals.

Alongside this weekend's match, Bay FC will celebrate Star Wars© Night with a special ticket bundle and numerous themed in-stadium activities. An in-stadium costume contest will allow fans to show off their Star Wars spirit from the time gates open to the final whistle, and a trivia competition will take place in-stadium for fans to test their knowledge. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. Tickets to the match remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives. Sixth Street's investment is the largest institutional investment to date in a women's professional sports franchise. Bay FC is changing the face of women's soccer as we know it. Beginning play in the 2024 season, we are building a squad that will play the beautiful game with power, passion, energy, and creativity. Tickets are now on sale for Bay FC at https://bayfc.com and fans can follow Bay FC's social channels (@wearebayfc) for the latest news, merchandise, and events.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 16, 2026

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