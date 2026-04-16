Washington Spirit and Defender Kate Wiesner Agree to New Contract

Published on April 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and star defender Kate Wiesner have agreed to a new contract, the club announced today. Wiesner's new deal is a three-year contract with a 2029 club option and will replace her current contract that was set to expire at the end of this year.

"I am beyond excited to continue my time with the Spirit," said Wiesner. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue to wear this jersey with pride as we continue to forge a legacy together. DC, you are my home, and I'm honored to represent the heart of this city, on and off the field."

Currently in her third professional season, Wiesner has proven herself as a dynamic outside back in a talented Spirit defending third. With 40 total appearances for Washington since making her debut in 2024, the defender has totaled over 2,000 minutes of action and tallied two goals, both in away wins. Wiesner has continued to provide a spark in both the attacking and defending thirds so far in 2026, helping the Spirit earn back-to-back clean sheets as well as a convincing multi-goal win on the road last week.

"Kate is exactly the type of player and person we want in our organization and we're thrilled to keep her in DC for at least the next three seasons," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We've been able to see Kate develop into a key piece of our back line since drafting her in 2024 and have extreme confidence in her being an integral part of our long-term plan to sustainably compete for championships each year."

At the international level, Wiesner has been called in by the U.S. Women's National Team in each of her three years with the Spirit. First earning a call-up as a training player during her rookie year, Wiesner was named to the senior team's roster for the first time late last season. The defender has appeared in three matches for the USWNT so far. Wiesner was also a regular of various youth national teams throughout her pre-professional playing career as well.

Originally from Monrovia, California, Wiesner attended Penn State University before being taken by the Spirit with the seventh overall pick in the club's historic draft class in 2024. In her career with the Nittany Lions, the defender appeared in over 70 matches, tallying 24 goal contributions across over 4,500 minutes of playing time. Wiesner was named to the Big Ten's All-Tournament Team and Third Team following her senior campaign.

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 when the side hosts the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will see the top two teams from last season face off. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







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