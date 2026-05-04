Gotham FC Earn Third Straight Win in 1-0 Victory over Louisville

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Jaedyn Shaw's 16th-minute goal stood as the game-winner in Gotham FC's 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville on Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

It was the third consecutive win - and third in eight days - for Gotham FC, pushing coach Juan Carlos Amorós's team into fourth place in the NWSL standings through six weeks of games. The club extended the best defensive start in league history with its sixth shutout in eight games.

"It's one of the games (I'm proudest of) in my time here," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "It was an incredibly demanding week. The players were asked to do a lot. They did it at the highest level, not only the players who started but the players who came from the bench. Today they were fantastic. They really helped the team. ... To see the team playing, performing and getting the results that we're getting is credit to all of them."

Gotham FC (4-2-2, 14 points) bounced back from a wobbly start with its hard-charging week, outscoring its three opponents 6-0 and racking up three clean sheets. The reigning NWSL champions outshot Bay, Chicago and Louisville by a combined 58-16 in the process.

On Sunday, Gotham's fast start immediately put Louisville (1-5-1, 4 points) on edge, with Rose Lavelle forcing a save from Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer in the 11th minute.

Five minutes later, Gotham FC forward Jordynn Dudley's stop-and-start dribbling freed her up to deliver a driven cross through the 6-yard box to an open Shaw, who knocked in the pass for her second goal of the season and Dudley's second assist.

Now Gotham FC shifts its focus to the second match of a two-game homestand, hosting expansion side Boston Legacy FC for the first time at Sports Illustrated Stadium for Club & Country Night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with coverage on ION.

Key Match Points

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw scored her second goal of the 2026 NWSL regular season and the 19th of her regular season career, giving Gotham an early 1-0 lead.

Forward Jordynn Dudley recorded a goal contribution for the third consecutive match, tallying her second assist of the season on Shaw's opening goal.

Dudley joins midfielder Sarah Schupansky (2025) as the only rookies in club history to record a goal or assist in three consecutive matches.

Forward Midge Purce made her 100th career NWSL regular season start, becoming the 82nd player in league history to reach the milestone.

Gotham FC defeated Racing Louisville FC at home for the first time.

Gotham has shut out six of its first eight opponents, setting an NWSL record.

Gotham has shut out each of its last three opponents, tying the second-longest streak in club history.

Gotham has also shut out each of its last three home opponents, tying a club record.

Gotham has not allowed a goal in 300 minutes, the fifth-longest streak in club history, trailing runs in 2013 (436), 2022 (341), 2015 (333) and 2024 (305).

Gotham has not allowed a goal in 287 consecutive minutes at home, the third-longest streak in club history, trailing a 364-minute run.

Gotham FC improved to 4-1-0 when scoring the opening goal in NWSL play this season.

Gotham also improved to 3-0-0 when leading at halftime this season.

Gotham has scored in each of its last four NWSL matches.

Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Sunday, May 3, 2026

5 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium; Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 6,193

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (1, 0 - 1)

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

16' - Jaedyn Shaw (Jordynn Dudley)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 23 - Midge Purce (72' 34 - Khyah Harper), 27 - Jess Carter, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C) (63' 4 - Lilly Reale),18 - Guro Reiten (72' 28 - Katie Lampson); 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill, 16 - Rose Lavelle (72' 21 - Sofia Cook); 2 - Jordynn Dudley, 9 - Esther González, 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (89' 11 - Sarah Schupansky)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Racing Louisville FC (4-3-3): 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 2 - Lauren Milliet, 5 - Ellie Jean, 3 - Arin Wright (C), 8 - Courtney Peterson (46' 12 - Quincy McMahon); 20 - Katie O'Kane, 26 - Taylor Flint, 9 - Kayla Fischer (58' 10 - Macey Hodge); 13 - Emma Sears (76' 4 - Makenna Morris), 42 - Sarah Weber (76' 16 - Maja Lardner), 6 - Ella Hase (84' 88 - Audrey McKeen)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Maddie Prohasia (GK); 11 - Taylor White, 19 - Avery Ciorbu, 21 - Rachel Hill

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary

GFC / LOU

Expected Goals: 1.78 / 0.38

Shots: 14 / 5

Shots on Goal: 4 / 1

Saves: 1 / 3

Corners: 3 / 5

Fouls: 7 / 15

Offside: 1 / 0

Misconduct Summary

Racing Louisville FC

7' - Katie O'Kane (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

45+5' - Taylor Flint (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

90+1' - Quincy McMahon (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistant Referee 1: Zachary McWhorter

Assistant Referee 2: Austin Holt

4th Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Matthew Rodman

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On the team's improved attacking output

The technical staff has done a lot of work, especially on the tactical side, creating connections and understanding movements in and around the box. That allows the players to feel more freedom on the pitch. When they don't have to think as much defensively because of the structure, they can express themselves more in attack. With more time playing together, the chemistry is building, and that consistency is helping them take the next step. We were already creating chances, but now we're finishing them, and that's key.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On the team's performance and recent form

It was really great to get three wins and three shutouts in a row. It's been a tough week with travel midweek, but the team came together, had to grind the game out and push until the end. I'm really proud of us for getting clean sheets and scoring early in all three games. That's something we're continuing to build on and bring into next week.

MIDFIELDER JAELIN HOWELL

On the team's resilience and ability to manage fatigue

It's about staying compact and grinding it out. When you're tired in the last minutes of the game, anything can happen, especially against a transitional and dangerous team. We had to stay locked in, play together and continue to have each other's backs. That's something we talked about going into the game.

FORWARD MIDGE PURCE

On adjusting to playing right back

I'm still adjusting. It's been a while. I wasn't training there all that much before getting game time there, so now I'm trying to make sure I get reps in practice and stay focused so I can get my mindset back into right back.

FORWARD JORDYNN DUDLEY

On her growing comfort level early in the season

Definitely a lot more comfortable. I think we have gotten a lot more comfortable with each other on the field, especially me coming in. They've helped me a lot with speaking and just connecting.

DEFENDER JESS CARTER

On the team's defensive performances and recent clean sheets

It's not just the defensive line. It's everybody from the (center forward) all the way back to the goalkeeper. Our attention to detail defensively and willingness to defend, for everybody to get back in and put challenges in, that's what's been winning us games. It's not just the goals. I'm a big believer that clean sheets win games, so as a defender I'm really happy with that.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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