Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (2-5-0, 6 pts) will wrap up a three-game homestand against Portland Thorns FC (5-1-1, 16 pts) on Sunday, May 3, at noon CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois in the team's Together Strong match, presented by nellaspec.com.

Where to Watch

Stream: ESPN2, ESPN App

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell to Gotham FC 2-0 at home on Wednesday, April 29.

POR: The Thorns shutout San Diego Wave FC 2-0 at Providence Park Portland on Wednesday, April 29.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

Squad Leaders: Tessa Dellarose, Ryan Gareis, Julia Grosso and Sam Staab have played in all seven matches for Chicago, with Staab being the only Star to play all 630 minutes. Jordyn Huitema leads the squad with two goals and ranks first in the league for aerial duels won (19), while Gareis leads the Stars with two assists, ranking her second in the NWSL.

In Net: Against Gotham FC, Alyssa Naeher recorded five saves and now has 528 saves for the Chicago Stars, the second-most saves for a single club across the league. Goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz has been removed from the 45-day injury list and placed on the club's active roster, as announced by the Stars on April 29. After missing Chicago's first six matches, Mackiewicz joined the active roster ahead of the Stars' match against Gotham FC.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Here's the History: The Stars are 5-11-16 against the Thorns. The last time Chicago hosted Portland on September 14, 2025, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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