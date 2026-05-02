Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Taylor Rath Through May 30

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has re-signed goalkeeper Taylor Rath through May 30, the club announced today. Rath originally joined the club on a roster relief contract on March 19.

Rath arrived in Chicago from Utah State University, where she finished her graduate season starting in 18 of her 20 appearances, maintaining a 0.93 goals against average. Her match-winning penalty saves in the 2025 Mountain West tournament final earned her the tournament's MVP title, and she was named to the 2025 Mountain West Second Team. Rath's undergraduate seasons saw her make four appearances at UTSA in 2020 and tally 31 appearances, 86 saves and a 11-5-6 record at Pepperdine between 2022-2024. Rath also joined Utah Royals FC as a non-rostered invitee for the 2026 preseason.

Rath and Chicago Stars FC finish a three-match homestand Sunday, May 3, against Portland Thorns FC, kicking off at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium at noon CT. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







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