Chicago Stars FC Drops Midweek Match to Gotham FC, 2-0
Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC fell to Gotham FC 2-0 after a pair of early goals. The Chicago Stars will finish a three-match homestand Sunday against Portland Thorns FC, kicking off at noon CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.
Match Notes
Alyssa Naeher recorded five saves and now has 528 saves for the Chicago Stars, the second-most saves for a single club across the league.
Aaliyah Farmer led the Stars with seven duels won while Sam Staab led with two aerial duels won and seven clearances.
How it Happened
Gotham FC took the lead in the first half with two early goals.
Chicago took five shots in the second half, but Gotham sustained its lead through the second half to earn a 2-0 win.
Next Match
The Chicago Stars finish their three-match homestand at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, hosting Portland Thorns FC on Sunday, May 3 at noon CT.
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 0 0 0
GFC 2 0 2
Scoring Summary:
CHI:
GFC: 1' Jordynn Dudley (Jaedyn Shaw), 10' Rose Lavelle (Guro Reiten)
Disciplinary Report
CHI:
GFC: 22' Jordynn Dudley (Yellow Card)
Lineups
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Tessa Dellarose (45' Michelle Alozie), Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Jenna Bike, Manaka Hayahi (68' Emma Egizii), Aaliyah Farmer, Ryan Gareis (82' Micayla Johnson), Julia Grosso, Nádia Gomes, Jordyn Huitema (68' Ivonne Chacón)
GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Guro Reiten (62' Lilly Reale), Tierna Davidson (62' Talia Sommer), Jess Carter, Midge Purce (62' Sofia Cook), Savannah McCaskill, Jaelin Howell (76' Andrea Kitahata), Jaedyn Shaw, Rose Lavelle, Jordynn Dudley, Esther González
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