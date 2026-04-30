Weatherholt, Sanchez score in come-from-behind draw
Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The North Carolina Courage erased a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw the Boston Legacy, 2-2, Wednesday evening.
Boston took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break behind early goals from Alba Caño and Sammy Smith, but goals from Dani Weatherholt and Ashley Sanchez powered the Courage to a second-half comeback.
Weatherholt got the Courage on the board just after the halftime break, pouncing on a rebound from close range following a shot from Uno Shiragaki. Sanchez leveled the game in the 76', heading home a cross from Ryan Williams. The Courage had multiple scoring chances late, outshooting Boston 21-7, but could not find the game-winning goal.
The Courage will now return to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park for the team's first match at home in nearly a month, hosting the Kansas City Current on Saturday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Match Notes:
- Ashley Sanchez tied her career high with her fifth goal of the season. The goal also put Sanchez in a tie for first in the Golden Boot race.
- Dani Weatherholt scored her second goal as a member of the Courage.
- The Courage picked up a point in the team's first-ever meeting with Boston.
Box Score:
NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt, Maycee Bell, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo; Ashley Sanchez, Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 60'), Cortnee Vine (Chioma Okafor - 60')
Subs Not Used: Molly Pritchard, Sydney Schmidt, Ivy Younce, Lauryn Thompson, Feli Rauch, Natalia Staude, Carly Wickenheiser
BOS (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Josefine Hasbo, Emerson Elgin, Jorelyn Carabalí; Alba Caño, Annie Karich, Amanda Gutierres (Chloe Ricketts - 65'), Nichelle Prince ©; Aïssata Traoré (Amanda Allen - 84'), Laís Araújo (Laurel Ansbrow - 84'), Sammy Smith (Bianca St-Georges - 90' + 3')
Subs Not Used: Ella Stevens, Aleigh Gambone, Laurel Ivory, Barbara Olivieri, Sophia Lowenberg
Score:
NCC: 2
BOS: 2
Goals:
NCC: D. Weatherholt - 54', A. Sanchez - 76' (R. Williams)
BOS: A. Caño - 5' (N. Prince), S. Smith - 13' (N. Prince)
Cautions:
NCC: C. Vine - 49', S. Koyama - 55', C. Okafor 90' + 6'
BOS: A. Traoré - 69'
Ejections:
NCC: -
BOS: -
Venue (Location): Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
Images from this story
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Dani Weatherholt of the North Carolina Courage
(NWSL LCC)
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