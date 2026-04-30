Boston Legacy Earns First Point of Season in 2-2 Draw with NC Courage

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Foxborough, MA - In their Common Ground kits representing the neighborhoods of Boston, on Boston Sports Night, the Legacy found their first point of the 2026 NWSL season.

Boston kicked off City of Champions night strong, scoring in just the 5' when Alba Cano sent the ball past the Courage's goalkeeper and into the far post off a cut-back Nichelle Prince assist. The goal ended the Courage's streak of two straight shutouts on the road. Boston kept up their offensive pressure, finding multiple opportunities to penetrate in the box. In the 13', Boston local Sammy Smith found the back of the net off another Nichelle Prince assist, bringing the Legacy lead to 2-0.

The Legacy were persistent throughout the half, taking advantage of 50-50 balls while the Courage struggled to play out of their half. Boston looked to utilize Sammy Smith and Jorelyn Carabali on the wings to spur offensive possessions, displaying patience playing out of the back and prioritizing smart passes and possession over forcing forward momentum. Once in the final third, Boston maintained high pressure to keep the ball close to the 18-yard box, winning several first and second balls. In the final minutes of the half, the Courage still struggled to read Boston's defense or find any meaningful seams.

The Courage began the second half displaying more aggression on offense; the newfound momentum led to a Courage goal off a corner kick in the 53' when Dani Weatherholt bundled in a rebound.

The Legacy responded to the goal with a series of small-sided possessions in the midfield in search of a way through North Carolina's back line. At 65', Chloe Ricketts subbed in for Amanda Gutierres. Boston faced a period of high pressure from the Courage as they sought their equalizer. That equalizer came in the form of a header when Ashley Sanchez buried a sharp cross past Casey Murphy in the 76'.

The Courage continued their pressure into the final 10 minutes of regulation time, with Sanchez leading the charge. In the 84' Amanda Allen came on for Aïssata Traoré and Laurel Ansbrow replaced Laís Araújo, who made her debut for Boston in this game after rehabbing an early season thigh injury.

Boston turned up the momentum, seeking to regain their lead in the final minutes of the game. Chloe Ricketts and Alba Caño created several dangerous chances as the last minutes of stoppage saw heavy pressure from Boston; but despite Boston's fierce effort to finish the game, the scoreline remained a 2-2 draw.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Laís Araújo, Jorelyn Carabalí, Annie Karich, Josefine Hasbo, Alba Caño, Amanda Gutierres, Sammy Smith, Nichelle Prince (C), Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Bianca St-Georges, Laurel Ansbrow, Sophia Lowenberg, Aleigh Gambone, Barbara Olivieri, Chloe Ricketts, Ella Stevens, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots: Boston Legacy 7, NC Courage 21

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, NC Courage 3

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 3, NC Courage 7

Fouls: Boston Legacy 9, NC Courage 10

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 1, NC Courage 3

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 1, NC Courage 0

UP NEXT

The Legacy will face the Denver Summit at home at Gillette Stadium on May 3 at 3 PM ET, live on CBS Sports.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.