Boston Legacy FC, mainelove Announce Sustainability Partnership

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year partnership with mainelove, a purpose-driven brand focused on sustainability and community. As the Official Water Partner of Boston Legacy FC, mainelove will provide water for the club's training and matchday needs.

A Maine-based company, mainelove produces highly recyclable aluminum-canned water sourced from Sebago Lake. The partnership directly advances Boston Legacy FC's efforts to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and provide players with more sustainable hydration options. Unlike plastic, mainelove can be recycled and returned to shelves in as little as 60 days.

The collaboration brings together two organizations aligned around performance, community, and sustainability. In addition to serving as the preferred hydration partner for players and staff, mainelove will play an active role in enhancing the matchday experience for fans.

"We are thrilled to partner with mainelove, a true beverage of choice for our team and staff," said Amina Bulman, Chief Revenue Officer of Boston Legacy FC. "This partnership aligns us with a New England brand in a critical category while creating meaningful opportunities in the community and enhancing our sustainability goals."

"We're proud to partner with Boston Legacy FC, an organization that shares our commitment to sustainability, community impact, and innovation," said Jen Millard, CEO and Co-Founder of mainelove. "Together, we look forward to delivering a premium hydration experience while promoting environmentally responsible practices across New England."

As part of the agreement, mainelove will receive prominent brand placement at Boston Legacy FC home matches and engage directly with fans through activations at Fan Fest - and the Grove beginning in 2027.

Timed with Earth Day and rooted in both organizations' sustainability missions, the partnership will highlight environmentally conscious initiatives, including recyclable aluminum packaging and co-branded recycling programs throughout matchday venues. The collaboration will also extend into the community through environmental education, clean-up efforts, and youth engagement programs across Boston.

Additional elements include co-branded digital content, integrated marketing campaigns, limited-edition product collaborations, and retail and in-stadium activations throughout the New England region.

Boston Legacy FC's partnership with mainelove builds on a broader, club-wide commitment to sustainability embedded in both matchday operations and long-term infrastructure planning. The White Stadium project is being designed as a net-zero carbon facility, aiming to set a new standard for environmentally responsible stadium development in the United States. Beyond infrastructure, the club actively engages in year-round community initiatives, including an annual neighborhood park cleanup at Franklin Park Playstead, where staff and community members come together to support local environmental stewardship.

Boston Legacy FC's next home match will take place on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The match theme, "For the City: Boston Sports Night," will celebrate the spirit of Boston's sports community. Tickets are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

Boston Legacy FC, mainelove Announce Sustainability Partnership - Boston Legacy FC

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