Racing, Weber Agree to New Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC and forward Sarah Weber have agreed to a new contract through the 2028 season.

The second-year pro is off to a strong start in 2026, with two goals and an assist through four games. She also has become a regular with the United States Under-23 Women's National Team. The 23-year-old Weber scored in a 4-3 win over France earlier this month.

Weber's previous deal was set to expire at the end of the 2026 season.

"I'm so excited to be staying in Louisville and for the opportunity to build on the foundation and goals we've established as a team, while continuing to develop as a player to help my team in any way I can," Weber said. "There's still so much we want to accomplish, and it means everything to know we are supported by this city and the community. We have an incredibly special group, and I'm proud to be a part of what we're building together."

In addition to her on-field contributions, Weber is also a member of Racing's player leadership group and is a key contributor to the team's close-knit culture.

"Sarah is a constant professional who is extremely coachable," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She brings such positive energy to the group both on and off the pitch. We're thrilled about her extension and excited that she'll be staying at Racing."

Weber's success thus far in 2026 follows a strong rookie campaign of 2025, when she made 25 appearances for Racing, including 14 starts. She scored three goals, including two game-winners, and added one assist, as Racing qualified for the NWSL Playoffs.

"Sarah Weber is first and foremost an amazing human being. She is the epitome of the Racing Louisville culture, and her development over the last year-plus has been fun and exciting to watch," Racing Louisville general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We view her as an integral part of our team and we're thrilled she wants to stay in Louisville."

Prior to her professional career with Racing, Weber was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection at the University of Nebraska. She finished her collegiate career with 43 goals and 16 assists, playing in 78 games over four years.

Weber's recent call-up to the U.S. U-23 team is the latest in a string of three consecutive of calls up. She scored the winning goal in a 1-0 U.S. victory over Mexico on March 3 and also scored in a 4-2 win against England on Dec. 2.







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