Racing Adds Louisville Native Polk to Staff in Promotion from Academy

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Kiley Polk has joined Racing Louisville FC as a full-time assistant coach following a promotion from the Racing Louisville Academy. A Louisville native, Polk played at the University of Louisville and at Sacred Heart Academy.

Polk spent the second half of the 2025 season with Racing Louisville's staff on a part-time basis, joining the group in July. She's been with the team full-time for all of the 2026 season.

"I'm incredibly grateful for my time working with the Racing Academy, and I'm so excited to start this new journey with the first team," Polk said. "This club has given me endless opportunities to grow, for which I'm truly thankful. I'm especially grateful to Bev for the opportunity to join her staff and be part of such an exciting group. I'm looking forward to building on last year's success and helping this team reach new heights."

Polk most recently worked in the Racing Academy, where she was previously director for the U8-U10 program.

"Kiley works incredibly hard and always steps up whenever she's called on, doing whatever it takes to help the group prepare and improve," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "Having come through the academy and W League environment, she's deeply devoted to the club and everything we're building here. We truly appreciate all the work she puts in to help us succeed, and we're excited to have her in a full-time role."

A midfielder in her playing days, Polk spent three seasons in the Louisville Cardinals program, from 2018 to 2020, under Karen Ferguson-Dayes.

That followed a decorated prep career at Sacred Heart, where Polk was a three-time all-state selection and a state champion in 2015. She played youth club soccer locally for Kentucky Fire Juniors.

"It's been great to see Kiley's progression through our organization over the past several months," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "She's earned this opportunity and we're proud to bring her into the first team staff on a full-time basis."

Polk began her coaching career with the LouCity and Racing Academy in 2020, working part-time as a U8-U10 coach on both the boys and girls sides. She worked her way up the ladder, first as the U8-U10 director and assistant director at the Racing Academy's Oldham County branch, before eventually moving to the main academy office in 2024.

In addition to her academy duties and part-time work with the Racing first team, Polk also was co-head coach of the Racing Louisville W League team in 2025. She led the W League team to a 6-2-2 record, notably with a +23 goal differential. The team finished in second place in the Great Lakes Division.

Polk also served as the Director of Operations for the Racing W League team from 2022 through 2025.

"Watching Kiley's progression has been a highlight for our LouCity and Racing Academy staff," said Guillermo Sanchez, executive director of the academy. "We are incredibly proud to see her move up. This transition is a win for the entire club, and we are her biggest fans as she makes this jump to the NWSL stage."

Polk also served as an assistant coach at Sacred Heart Academy, her high school alma mater, for four seasons.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 23, 2026

Racing Adds Louisville Native Polk to Staff in Promotion from Academy - Racing Louisville FC

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