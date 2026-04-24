Denver Summit to Celebrate Colorado's 150th Anniversary and Denver Sports with Denver Unite Night Saturday

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC will celebrate Colorado's 150th anniversary and the city's rich sports culture with Denver Unite Night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, April 25 at 6:45 p.m. MT when they take on the San Diego Wave.

Bringing together the Avalanche, Broncos, Nuggets, Rapids, and Rockies, the match will feature appearances from mascots representing all five teams. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Denver Unite scarf showcasing the logos of each of Denver's major professional sports teams. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Following the match, fans can enjoy a special drone show- Stories in the Sky, a signature initiative of the America 250 - Colorado 150 Commission. Commemorating these dual anniversaries, nearly 150 shows will illuminate skies across the state from September 2025 through December 2026. The series is supported by Chevron, Tallgrass, UCHealth, and the Colorado Lottery, in partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office.

Tickets for Saturday's match are available in limited quantities and can be purchased at www.DENVERSUMMITFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 23, 2026

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