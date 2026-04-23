Orlando Pride Return Back to Play with Challenging Trip to Louisville

Published on April 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







LAKE MARY, Fla. - It's been nearly three weeks since the Orlando Pride last played a match.

A dramatic late win over Angel City FC on April 3 closed out the first stretch of the season on a high note, and now, with the international break behind them and the full squad back at Orlando Health Training Ground at Sylvan Lake Park, the Pride head to Racing Louisville on Friday night ready to pick up right where they left off.

For Head Coach Seb Hines and his staff, the break was a chance to address some of the finer details and tactics, while letting banged-up players recover after five games in three weeks.

"The break came at a good time for us," Hines said following training on Tuesday. "It was ultimately play a game, recover, and then you're on to the next one. But to end that five-game stretch with a win against Angel City, albeit the last kick of the game almost, gives us good momentum. When you're coming off a three-point win, that break feels a little bit different."

"It was important to get those two weeks off after such a fast start," forward Julie Doyle added. "To get the mental right and to get our bodies right. It was nice to have that break, sort of fine-tune the things we needed improvement on, but it's also nice to have the group back."

Friday's match is set out in Kentucky, where the Pride will take on Racing Louisville. Under head coach Bev Yanez, Racing Louisville has built a reputation for being physical, direct and relentless, even though their current record may not reflect that.

"It's always a tough environment to go play," he said. "Bev's done a great job in the last couple of years, really installing an identity. They're physical, they're fast, they're direct. We've got to face those challenges whilst also trying to play our own game."

"They always give us a really tough game, especially away from home," Doyle said. "We really got to bring it. They're always super aggressive, direct, and physical - so we have to match that, or be even more. But we also have to play possession-style soccer and stick to what we do well."

The Pride will play seven more matches before breaking again in the summer during the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning yet another situation of game, recovery and game again. For now, the focus will be on one game at a time, with the first one being this week.

"We always talk about one step at a time," Hines said. "Looking ahead, Louisville's the priority. So we've got to stand up to that challenge. We need to embrace those moments where it might be going from back to front very quickly. We've got to check that box, and then we look forward to Washington after that, but priority right now is Louisville away."

Kickoff is set for Friday afternoon at 5:30 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, with the match broadcast on Victory+.







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