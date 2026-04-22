San Diego Wave FC Community Relations March Spotlight

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC kicked off the 2026 season with continuted community partners to deepen the roots across the city, celebrating Women's History Month through youth empowerment, coaching the next generation of athletes and providing meals for families in need. The Wave is proud to show up for the city of San Diego and fans are encouraged to join the Club in its efforts by signing up here to volunteer.

Wednesday, March 4 - YMCA Borderview Youth Clinic

To kick off Women's History Month, the Wave hosted a free youth clinic at the Borderview YMCA. Midfielder Lia Godfrey joined the team to help lead drills for the local youth, while the Wave staff provided a specialized coaching panel for the YMCA volunteers. To ensure the lasting impact, the club provided a resource guide that will help volunteer coaches effectively mentor youth players from ages six to ten.

Saturday, March 7 - District 9 Community Sports Day

The Wave headed to City Heights for the District 9 Community Sports Day. The team ran soccer stations for over 100 children, introducing new fans to the game and sharing the joy of soccer at this free community-wide event.

Tuesday, March 10 - Ronald McDonald House Meal Service

Wave FC returned to one of its dedicated community partners, the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego. Club staff and volunteers helped, prep, cook and serve meals to over 120 families staying at the house or visiting from the Rady Children's Hospital, providing a moment of comfort for the families.

Wednesday, March 11 - Feeding San Diego

The Wave joined the fight against hunger by volunteering at Feeding San Diego. The team sorted through and packaged a massive 5,531 pounds of potatoes and apples, These supplies directly support programs such as the School Pantry Program, which provides fresh produce to San Diegans experiencing food insecurity.

Monday, March 16 - San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Wave staff and volunteers visited the San Diego Humane Society to help clean kennels and play yards for the shelter dogs. Following the cleaning time, the staff moved to the kitchen to make over 585 meatballs as training treats for the animals awaiting their forever homes.

Thursday, March 26 - Support the Enlisted Project (S.T.E.P.)

Continuing the monthly commitment to military families, the Wave returned to S.T.E.P. to assist in their warehouse. The team helped organize and pack the food pantry, plus distribute diapers and essential hygiene items for the military families in need of extra support.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

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