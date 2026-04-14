Boston Legacy FC, Stop & Shop Announce Partnership

Published on April 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year partnership naming Quincy-based Stop & Shop as the Official Grocery Store of the Boston Legacy FC. The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to giving back to the local community. It will focus on fighting food insecurity through Stop & Shop's School Food Pantry Program, which supports more than 280 schools across the Northeast with in-school pantries that ensure kids in need have consistent access to healthy food.

"Being active in the community is central to who we are at Boston Legacy FC, and this partnership allows us to give back to the neighborhoods we call home," said Amina Bulman, Chief Revenue Officer of Boston Legacy FC. "We're excited to work alongside Stop & Shop to create meaningful impact both on and off the field."

"We believe that being a good neighbor means showing up for the communities we serve, especially when it comes to helping families facing food insecurity," said Jennifer Barr, Director of External Communications and Community Relations, Stop & Shop. "It's clear that Boston Legacy FC genuinely shares that commitment to giving back to the community, and we are proud to partner with the club as they build their legacy here in Boston. We look forward to working together to make a difference for students and families across Massachusetts."

According to recent statistics from the Greater Boston Food Bank, 40% of Massachusetts households experienced food insecurity in 2025, underscoring a growing need for resources across the state. Boston Legacy FC and Stop & Shop will work together through community activations, school-based events, and matchday initiatives designed to raise awareness and expand access to nutritious food for students and families in Greater Boston.

To kick off the partnership, Boston Legacy FC and Stop & Shop will co-host a community event at Charlestown High School, a participant in Stop & Shop's School Food Pantry Program. Students and families will have access to a special food distribution including fresh produce and pre-packed bags filled with pantry staples to ensure students and families have access to nutritious meals during the upcoming Spring Recess. Club leadership and players will participate in the event, which includes a soccer scrimmage with Charlestown High's student athletes and a meet and greet with players.

The partnership will also feature a series of matchday activations throughout the season, including pregame experiences hosted by Stop & Shop at several matches throughout the season, offering fans complimentary treats and interactive activities. Stop & Shop and Boston Legacy FC will also honor local 'heroes of hunger' for their important work in helping families in need throughout the season.

Boston Legacy FC's next home match will take place on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The match theme, "For the City: Boston Sports Night," will celebrate the spirit of Boston's sports community. Tickets are available for purchase online.







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