Portland Thorns Announce Technical Staff Updates

Published on April 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today a series of updates regarding its 2026 technical staff.

Sarah Lowdon has been promoted to First Assistant Coach, which comes after her stint as the Thorns Interim Head Coach through the 2026 preseason. Lowdon was responsible for leading the Thorns in preparations for this year's NWSL season and played a pivotal role in helping set up the Club's strong start as the Thorns currently sit in second place with a 3W-1L-1D record. Lowdon has been with the Thorns since 2024.

Jen Lalor joins the Thorns as Assistant Coach, Individual Development. She arrives after a three-year stint with Gotham FC in which the team lifted NWSL Championships in 2023 and 2025. Lalor will oversee and track the development of individual players, working with the athletes to set tailored goals that align with team efforts.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 14, 2026

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