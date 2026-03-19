RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, OR - March 19, 2026 - RAJ Sports today announced the launch of the first Sales Development Program in professional sports dedicated exclusively to women's professional sports franchises. The initiative is designed to create meaningful pathways for aspiring sports business professionals to launch their careers while contributing to the continued growth and investment of women's sports.

The program will support the business operations of both the Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the Portland Fire (WNBA). The inaugural class of Sales Development Representatives will begin in June 2026 and will focus on training and development within ticket sales and service for both organizations.

Team members accepted into the program will receive hands-on experience as full-menu sales professionals, working across season memberships, premium seating & suites, groups & hospitality, and corporate business development. Sales Development Representatives in the program will receive structured sales training, daily coaching, and mentorship from experienced sales leaders within the organizations. The program is designed to equip participants with the tools and experience needed to build long-term careers in the sports industry, with a clear pathway to long-term roles within the Thorns and Fire front offices.

"Our expectation is for this program, and our teams, to be the number one destination for professionals looking to launch their career in professional sports," said John Torris, EVP of Commercial Strategy for RAJ Sports. "With this commitment from ownership and our two teams, our goal is to attract, train, and develop the future business leaders of our industry, right here in Portland - the global epicenter of women's sports."

Participants in the Sales Development Program will work in-person at the Kaiser Permanente Performance Center in Portland, Oregon, the shared training and business operations headquarters for the Thorns and Fire. Team members accepted into the program will receive full-time pay, benefits, and commission while participating in the structured development program.

RAJ Sports is also establishing partnerships with local and national colleges and universities to build a talent pipeline for the program. Through these partnerships, select graduates will have the opportunity to interview for positions in the Sales Development Program ahead of graduation, creating direct entry points into the professional sports industry.

The initiative reflects the continued momentum of women's professional sports in Portland. The Thorns consistently lead the National Women's Soccer League in total attendance, while the Fire lead the WNBA in new season ticket sales ahead of the team's debut season in 2026.

While the program's initial focus is on ticket sales and service, RAJ Sports plans to expand the initiative to develop talent pipelines for other areas of the organization in the future, including corporate partnerships and business intelligence.

Applications for the inaugural Sales Development class beginning in June 2026 are now open. Interested candidates can view the job posting and apply through TeamWork Online here: https://www.teamworkonline.com/multiple-properties/raj-sports-jobs/raj-sports-jobs/sales-development-representative-2162379

Colleges and universities interested in establishing a partnership with RAJ Sports to support the program can contact careers@rajsports.com for additional information.







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