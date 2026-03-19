Bay FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Victory+ as the Official Streaming Partner

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and the free streaming platform Victory+ announced a partnership today through the 2027 NWSL season as the exclusive local streaming partner of Bay FC. Through the partnership, Victory+ will be the premier place for Bay FC fans to stream team content and matches throughout the year.

"Partnering with Victory+ is an important step in expanding access to Bay FC for our fans across the region," said Bay FC CEO Stacy Johns. "This collaboration ensures our matches are more accessible than ever while aligning with our commitment to innovation and growing the game across the Bay Area and around the world. We're excited to work with Victory+ to deliver a high-quality viewing experience and continue building deeper connections with our community."

"Our partnership with Bay FC reinforces our commitment to expanding access and fandom for women's sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer at Victory+. "By delivering these matches free to viewers alongside creator-led programming, we're building a year-round destination for NWSL fandom."

As part of this partnership, Victory+ will stream a total of sixteen (16) Bay FC matches, six (6) restricted to the local Bay Area, beginning with the team's first road trip to face the North Carolina Courage March 28 at 4 p.m. PT, and including the Spring Series Friendly against the Canadian Northern Super League's Ottawa Rapid FC April 17 at 7 p.m. PT.

Victory+ is the NWSL's newest national broadcast partner with 57 national matches scheduled to be streamed and serving as the exclusive home of NWSL Sunday Night Soccer. Bay FC is set to be featured in three (3) of the network's NWSL Sunday Night Soccer matchups this season.

In addition to streaming Bay FC matches throughout the season, Victory+ will also launch a Bay FC Content Hub to house interviews, behind-the-scenes video, player-content, highlights and more.

Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV.

Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

The following Bay FC matches are schedule to air on Victory+ in 2026 (all times PT):

March 28 at North Carolina Courage - 4 p.m. *

April 17 vs Ottawa Rapid FC - 7 p.m.

May 3 at San Diego Wave - 4 p.m.

May 10 vs Utah Royals - 1 p.m.

May 15 vs Boston Legacy - 7 p.m.

May 20 at Portland Thorns - 7 p.m.

May 29 at Orlando - 4 p.m. *

July 10 at Racing Louisville - 5 p.m. *

July 24 at Houston Dash - 5 p.m.

July 29 vs Gotham FC - 7 p.m. *

August 9 at Chicago Stars FC - 4 p.m.

August 14 at Utah Royals - 7 p.m.

August 23 vs Houston Dash - 3 p.m. *

September 12 at Seattle Reign - 5:30 p.m. *

September 16 at Denver Summit FC - 6;30 p.m.

September 20 vs Racing Louisville - 4 p.m.

*Regionally restricted to the local Bay Area







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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