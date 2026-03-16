Bay FC Partners with LPGA for Fortinet Founders Cup Ticket Bundle Ahead of Women's Empowerment Match on March 21

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) have announced a one-time ticket bundle giving fans an opportunity to enjoy two marquee events across soccer and golf this week in the Bay Area. For $71, fans can attend Bay FC's Women's Empowerment Match against in-state rival Angel City FC on Saturday, March 21 at PayPal Park and the Fortinet Founders Cup golf tournament on Sunday, March 22 at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park. The ticket bundle is available for purchase HERE.

Celebrating 25 Years of Professional Women's Soccer in the Bay Area

Bay FC's Women's Empowerment Match on March 21 will honor the Bay Area CyberRays - the first-ever women's professional soccer team in the Bay Area - and the 25th anniversary of their historic 2001 Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) championship. Founded in 2000 as part of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA), the Bay Area CyberRays won the inaugural WUSA Founders Cup after defeating the Atlanta Beat in a 4-2 shootout in 2001. Led by Bay FC co-founder and USWNT legend Brandi Chastain, the team played a key role in advancing professional women's soccer across the United States and the world. The Bay Area CyberRays later changed their name to the San Jose CyberRays following their inaugural season in 2002.

During halftime, Bay FC will honor the 2001 CyberRays on the pitch in a special on-field ceremony, followed by a performance by Oakland rapper and singer Kamaiyah. An Oakland native with a global following, Kamaiyah has been instrumental in pushing boundaries as an independent artist in the Bay Area, with notable collaborations alongside Drake and YG.

Fortinet Founders Cup

The Fortinet Founders Cup is one of the LPGA Tour's most storied events. Running from March 19 through March 22 at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, the $71 ticket bundle includes admission to the final day on Sunday, March 22. Fans are also encouraged to come out on Wednesday, March 18 (not included in the bundle) to watch Bay FC co-founders and USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, and Leslie Osborne compete and tee off the Fortinet Founders Cup Celebrity Pro-Am, which is free and open to the public.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2026

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