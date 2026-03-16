Courage Open 2026, Coach Lind's Tenure with Victory

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

On the strength of forward Ashley Sanchez's first career brace the North Carolina Courage defeated Racing Louisville FC 2-1 in front of a season-opener record crowd 8,157 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening.

In Courage Head Coach Mak Lind's debut, his team possessed the ball 60.9 percent of the time.

"First of all, I am proud of this team, and the part of the team I am proud of is the bravery they showed," said Lind. "The courage we had to play. I know we conceded a goal in the end of the first half. The way they continue to play like, try to build up with the goalkeeper and break lines, we were dangerous in that. They played high press against us. We could find the free player and getting facing forward behind the midfield and try to punish them. So that part was nice. I'm very happy for Ash (Sanchez), she scores two goals and also worked very hard in the game together with her teammates. So proud; now we are starting the league. First three points, two goals; more to wish when it comes to goals, and that will come with time, for sure, but very happy."

"I appreciated the environment, I love the fans," Lind commented on his first in-person NWSL game. "They made noise during the whole game; good emotions. First game we can make a check mark off that and say I love what I see so far. From here I think we will also rise even more, even more fans, hopefully supporting and want to be part of this journey."

Sanchez put North Carolina on the board first in the 29th minute.

Louisville tied the game at 1-1 one minute into extra time of the first half with a goal by forward Sarah Weber.

Sanchez landed the game-winning goal, securing her brace, in the 86th minute.

Last month Sanchez signed a contract extension with the Courage through the 2027 season.

"I think I was just excited with the plans they had for the future and I was ready to put faith in the directing staff and coaching staff," explained Sanchez. "Obviously I just love the players here and wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

"I mentioned a couple of times in this preseason and praised her with her performances," added Lind. "Today she showed why. Not only that she scored two goals, she was also involved in our attacking. She progressed the ball, she was taking spaces, she worked very hard in back checking, taking responsibility, she took duels. She gave us many good opportunities on the pitch. I'm very happy from what I see from her, and I'm pretty sure she can keep this high level moving forward."

The three captains for the Courage this season are defenders Natalie Jacobs, Ryan Williams and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

"I am just so proud of this team, I love this team so much," said Jacobs. "We have a group of leaders, so it takes every single person. We really took preseason to be the most prepared we can be. Mak (Lind) is really clear and organized so the team knows what to do to support each other. We were definitely ready for this game and it felt good to be out there."

Sheridan made her Courage debut with four saves including a key one late in the second half.

"She's amazing, first of all, amazing human being, amazing person," explained Lind "With that also an incredible football player. I'm very happy to have her on the team. She's mature the way she plays, I know we conceded the goal in the build-up ... that will not happen often, I know. But the way she plays, the composure she gives us when we are under pressure, so I'm happy to have her and she saved us a couple of times."

Racing earned a postseason berth for the first time in its five seasons in the NWSL last year.

"I thought there was a lot of positives throughout the match, but specifically the second half," said Louisville head coach Bev Yanez. "The adjustments that the group made; I think we had some opportunities to go up in the match. Unfortunately, we didn't get the result on opening day. I feel really good where we will continue to go. One of the big positives that five players debuted for us today, which I feel is incredible for them to get experience in a match. I definitely feel that second half we had a lot of momentum throughout it."

North Carolina's next match is on the road Saturday, October 17th against Gotham FC. Their next home game is on Saturday, March 28th against Bay FC at 7 pm est.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2026

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