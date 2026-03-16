Chicago Stars FC Drops Season Opener 4-0 to Angel City FC

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC's 2026 campaign opened tonight with a 4-0 road loss to Angel City FC. The match had bright spots, however, with multiple debuts for new players tonight, including professional debuts for Tessa Dellarose and Emma Egizii, an NWSL debut from Aaliyah Farmer and club debuts for Michelle Alozie, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema and Brianna Pinto.

Angel City was composed in the first half and came out with a goal to show for it by the halftime whistle. Chicago's newest player, Jordyn Huitema, was key to the opportunities Chicago found throughout the half, heading a corner kick over to Maitane in the 20th minute that sailed just slightly too high over the crossbar. In the 33rd minute, Angel City took the lead as Kennedy Fuller received the ball in midfield and snuck the ball under a diving Alyssa Naeher.

Chicago was able to create more chances on the attack throughout the second half. However, it wasn't enough to overcome an overloading attack from Angel City, which added another goal following four consecutive corner kicks that ended in a header whipped in by Evelyn Shores in the 53rd minute. After another Angel City goal off a turnover in the Stars' box in the 66th minute, Maiara Niehues closed the goalscoring in the 70th minute on a breakaway. Chicago wasn't done creating opportunities though, with Michelle Alozie receiving the ball in the last minute of regulation and sprinting into the box to get off a late shot before the final whistle.

The Stars now return to Chicago for their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium March 22 at 1 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Rookies Tessa Dellarose and Emma Egizii both made their professional debuts tonight

Aaliyah Farmer made her NWSL when subbing on in the 85th minute

Michelle Alozie, Ryan Gareis, Jordyn Huitema and Brianna Pinto all donned the Chicago jersey for the first time tonight

Chicago recorded an 81.2 percent passing accuracy tonight

Sam Staab had a 91.2% passing accuracy and a team-high 11 clearances on the outing

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current, Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

LA 1 3 4

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

LA: 33' Kennedy Fuller (Ary Borges), 53' Evelyn Shores (Kennedy Fuller), 66' Ary Borges, 70' Maiara Niehues (Sveindis Jónsdóttir)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

LA:

CHI: 39' Bea Franklin (Yellow Card)

Lineups

LA: Angelina Anderson, Evelyn Shores, Sarah Gorden, Emily Sams (63' Savy King), Gisele Thompson, Ary Borges, Maiara Niehues (85' Carina Lageyre), Nealy Martin, Riley Tiernan, Sveindis Jónsdóttir (86' Prisca Chilufya), Kennedy Fuller (80' Taylor Suarez)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Ryan Gareis, Bea Franklin, Sam Staab, Manaka Hayashi (72' Tessa Dellarose), Maitane (85' Aaliyah Farmer), Jameese Joseph (72' Emma Egizii), Julia Grosso, Brianna Pinto (85' Micayla Johnson), Jordyn Huitema







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2026

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