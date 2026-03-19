Houston Dash Receive $1 Million in Funds in Trade with Denver Summit FC

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash acquired $800,000 in Intra-League Transfer funds and $200,000 in Expansion Allocation funds from Denver Summit FC in exchange for forward Yazmeen Ryan, midfielder Delanie Sheehan and $150,000 in allocation funds, both teams announced today. The transaction includes up to $100,000 in conditional transfer funds that would raise the amount of funds going to Houston to $1.1 million plus an additional conditional sell-on fee tied to future player movement.

"We appreciate everything Yazmeen and Delanie contributed during their time in Houston. They brought a veteran presence during a transition period that paved the foundation for the team we have today and we wish them the best as they begin a new chapter in their careers," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "We did not anticipate this move at the start of the year, but it creates an opportunity for us to invest in players and resources that support our long-term vision and our ambition for the season ahead."

The Dash acquired Ryan plus $80,000 in intra-league transfer funds from NJ/NY Gotham FC on Dec. 27, 2024, in exchange for $400,000 in allocation money plus an international roster spot for the 2025 season. Ryan scored four goals for the Dash last season and tallied three assists. The forward appeared in 25 games for the team, including a second half appearance on Saturday in Houston's 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC. Ryan has tallied 99 appearances in regular season play.

Sheehan joined the team as a free agent on Dec. 4, 2024. The midfielder tallied two assists last season and scored the lone goal in Houston's victory over Utah on April 25, 2025. Sheehan appeared in all 26 games for the Dash last season and has made 85 appearances in league play since joining the league in 2021.







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