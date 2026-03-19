Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Promotional Theme Night Schedule

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today announced its promotional calendar for the 2026 season, featuring nine themed nights that will take place throughout the Club's 11th campaign in the National Women's Soccer League. The lineup features a range of community-focused initiatives, pop-culture-inspired nights and fan traditions.

The complete 2026 Orlando Pride theme night schedule can be found below:

2026 Orlando Pride Theme Night Schedule:

Youth Soccer Night

April 3 vs. Angel City FC | 8 p.m. ET | Tickets

Youth Soccer Night will recognize emerging talent from across the soccer landscape, highlighting youth and collegiate players who represent the sport's next generation. The night may also see the return of several familiar faces to Inter&Co Stadium, with former Orlando Pride players Emily Sams, Prisca Chilufya and Sydney Leroux now featuring for Los Angeles.

Survivor Night

May 8 vs. North Carolina Courage | 8 p.m. ET | Tickets

Inspired by the longstanding reality competition, Survivor Night will incorporate themed activations, challenges and immersive elements throughout the stadium and Fan Zone.

Pride in Our City

May 29 vs. Bay FC | 7 p.m. ET | Tickets

Pride in Our City will spotlight and honor the diverse communities that shape Orlando. The night will feature in-stadium recognitions and inclusive programming dedicated to promoting unity, including a tribute to the ten-year remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy.

Villa Vibes Night

July 24 vs. Chicago Stars FC | 8 p.m. ET | Tickets

Villa Vibes Night brings a summer-themed atmosphere to Inter&Co Stadium, drawing on light, playful references to contemporary reality television shows. The match will include social and interactive elements designed to create an energetic midsummer environment.

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Publix

Aug. 7 vs. Racing Louisville FC | 7 p.m. ET | Tickets

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Publix, will recognize the continued support from Pride fans and feature exclusive giveaways, prizes and activations.

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Sept. 6 vs. Houston Dash | 7 p.m. ET | Tickets

The second annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, encourages fans to bring new teddy bears to be thrown onto the field at halftime. All collected items will be donated to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Around the World in 90 Minutes, presented by Walt Disney World

Sept. 19 vs. Portland Thorns | 7 p.m. ET | Tickets

Around the World in 90 Minutes, presented by Walt Disney World, draws on the universal nature of soccer to highlight international heritage and cultural traditions. The match will feature global-inspired elements, music and cuisine reflecting the diversity of the Club, its supporters and the broader Orlando community.

Pups of Pride, presented by Columbia Southern University

Oct. 2 vs. San Diego Wave | 8 p.m. ET | Tickets

A dog-friendly matchday inviting fans and their leashed pets to the stadium. The event will incorporate pet-focused activities in a family-friendly environment.

Spooky Season, presented by Heart of Florida United Way

Oct. 25 vs. Gotham FC | 8 p.m. ET | Tickets

A Halloween-themed evening featuring costumes and seasonal stadium elements. Fans of all ages are invited to don their costumes and take part in the themed matchday experience.

2026 Full Season Plans and Flex Packs are available for fans interested in attending multiple Pride matches throughout the year.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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