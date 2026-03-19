What to Watch for as Racing Hosts the Spirit in Home Opener

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







You really can't manufacture a better backdrop: Friday night under the lights at Lynn Family Stadium for the home opener, and on the other side is the team that sent you home early in last year's postseason. It doesn't get much more compelling than that.

That's exactly what Racing Louisville FC will get when it opens its 2026 home schedule against the back-to-back NWSL championship finalists Washington Spirit. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. in Butchertown.

Racing rolls into this blockbuster fixture following a frustrating but also encouraging 2-1 defeat to begin the season away at the North Carolina Courage.

Though it was an 86th-minute winner from Ashley Sanchez that ultimately did Louisville in, the opportunities were there for the visitors to get something out of the match. Racing, while controlling less of the ball, caused all sorts of problems for the Courage, as shown by its edge in a variety of offensive statistics (expected goals, shots and final third entries).

The final product, on several occasions, was simply lacking - something that is understandable in the season's opening game.

Louisville will aim to take a step forward in that area, and most importantly, rebound Friday against the Spirit, a team it took all the way to penalties in the NWSL's playoff quarterfinals last November.

Racing showed no fear in its first playoff match, almost coming back to beat Washington that day in front of over 19,000 fans at Audi Field, with Kayla Fischer scoring a late equalizer before losing in the penalty shootout.

Fast forward to now, as the Spirit enters Friday in a similar situation to Louisville after losing on opening weekend. Spearheaded by an Olivia Moultrie goal, Portland Thorns FC walked into the nation's capital and gave Washington its first-ever defeat at home to open a season.

What's even more jarring is that the Spirit registered just one shot on target in the game. In all of its 26 matches last season, Washington never managed an output that low. With the front three from last week having combined for 17 goals in 2025, it's safe to chalk the opener up as a potential aberration.

In fact, in the two instances last year when the Spirit failed to score at home, the following match saw it find the back of the net multiple times. This underscores just how important Louisville's defensive solidity is to getting something out of the match.

For tickets and more information on Racing Louisville's 2026 home opener, visit RacingLouFC.com/opener.

Follow Along

The home opener will be available to stream for free on Victory+, the NWSL's newest streaming partner. To create a free account, fans can visit victoryplus.com/register. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story Lines...

Right where she left off: Are we even surprised? Nah, not really. Emma Sears, who has been exceptional for club and country throughout the last year, picked up her first goal contribution of the season on opening weekend. The budding USWNT star set Sarah Weber up brilliantly for the equalizer just before halftime in North Carolina. It was shockingly just her fourth league assist in lavender. She also finished second on the team in chances created (3) and duels won (6).

First of many in lavender: Of the many positives from last Saturday night, the club debuts of five players could arguably be at the top of the list. Quincy McMahon, an offseason addition from San Diego Wave FC, made her debut as the only newcomer to earn a spot in the starting XI. Three rookies - Taylor White, Audrey McKeen and Macy Blackburn - entered the match in the second half, along with Macey Hodge, a former SEC Midfielder of the Year who last played for Angel City FC. Four of those five players are under the age of 23, with McKeen being the youngest at 17.

Being productive with less: Continuing on the theme from last year, more possession doesn't always mean the generation of more chances. Louisville held just 39.1% of the ball at the Courage, and finished with an edge in shots (17-15), chances created (11-10) and more notably expected goals (2.53 to 1.04). Racing hopes to turn this statistical production into more goals Friday.

Off and running: A big storyline from Racing's historic 2025 was the play of its rookie talent. One of them was Sarah Weber, who began her sophomore campaign by collecting Louisville's lone goal with an intelligent one-time strike. Taking into consideration last season, Weber has now scored three goals in her last six games for Racing across all competitions.

Oh, so close: After not qualifying for the postseason for two years running, Washington has finished consecutive seasons with the same result: a defeat in the championship match following a second-place league finish. Both championship losses also ended with the same scoreline - 1-0. The Spirit are the third team to lose back-to-back championship finals, joining Seattle Reign FC (2014-15) and Chicago Stars FC (2019-21).

Young star power: Washington's 2026 team includes an array of youthful attacking talent. 23-year-old USWNT winger Trinity Rodman, the highest-paid women's soccer player in the world, is without question the leader among them. Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday, the two other players who made up Washington's starting front three last week, are each 24. The Spirit also brought in 18-year-old Paraguayan forward Claudia Martínez in late January from Club Olimpia for one of the largest transfer fees in NWSL history. She would make her debut in the season opener, becoming the first Paraguayan to play in an NWSL match.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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