Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park
Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC travels to Providence Park for a Cascadia rivalry showdown against Portland Thorns FC on Friday, March 20 (7:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video).
Reign FC (1-0-0, 3 points) enters the match following a 2-1 road victory over the Orlando Pride in its 2026 NWSL season opener at Inter&Co Stadium, a match that resumed after a lengthy weather delay at halftime. Jess Fishlock opened the scoring in the 24th minute off an assist from Nerilia Mondesir, recording her 49th career NWSL goal - tied for ninth all-time with Christen Press. Brittany Ratcliffe secured the win in the 83rd minute, scoring just five minutes into her club debut after entering as a substitute, with Mondesir providing her second assist of the match.
Portland Thorns FC (1-0-0, 3 points) also enters Friday's contest off a 1-0 road win over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Olivia Moultrie scored the lone goal in the 52nd minute, while the match also marked the return of Sophia Wilson, who made her first appearance following maternity leave.
Friday's meeting marks the first between the two sides since August 10, 2025. As the NWSL's longest-standing rivalry, this will be the 44th all-time matchup between the clubs, with Seattle trailing the series 16-17-10. The teams split the 2025 season series with one win each.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: Prime Video
Talent: Mike Watts & Lori Lindsey
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026
- Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Promotional Theme Night Schedule - Orlando Pride
- RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports - Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Launches Exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC Blanket Ticket Bundle for April 5 Home Match against Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Goalkeeper Taylor Rath to Roster Relief Contract - Chicago Stars FC
- Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Reign FC
- Orlando Pride Relying on Youth to Step up against Expansion Side Denver Summit - Orlando Pride
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Victory+ as the Official Streaming Partner - Bay FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts the Spirit in Home Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan from Houston - Denver Summit FC
- Houston Dash Receive $1 Million in Funds in Trade with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park
- Reign FC Opens 2026 NWSL Campaign with 2-1 Road Win over Orlando
- Reign FC Opens 2026 NWSL Season against the Orlando Pride Sunday Afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium
- Seattle Reign FC and FOX 13 Seattle Announce Local Broadcast Schedule for 2026 NWSL Season
- Seattle Reign FC Announces 2026 First Team Staff