Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir(Seattle Reign FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC travels to Providence Park for a Cascadia rivalry showdown against Portland Thorns FC on Friday, March 20 (7:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video).

Reign FC (1-0-0, 3 points) enters the match following a 2-1 road victory over the Orlando Pride in its 2026 NWSL season opener at Inter&Co Stadium, a match that resumed after a lengthy weather delay at halftime. Jess Fishlock opened the scoring in the 24th minute off an assist from Nerilia Mondesir, recording her 49th career NWSL goal - tied for ninth all-time with Christen Press. Brittany Ratcliffe secured the win in the 83rd minute, scoring just five minutes into her club debut after entering as a substitute, with Mondesir providing her second assist of the match.

Portland Thorns FC (1-0-0, 3 points) also enters Friday's contest off a 1-0 road win over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Olivia Moultrie scored the lone goal in the 52nd minute, while the match also marked the return of Sophia Wilson, who made her first appearance following maternity leave.

Friday's meeting marks the first between the two sides since August 10, 2025. As the NWSL's longest-standing rivalry, this will be the 44th all-time matchup between the clubs, with Seattle trailing the series 16-17-10. The teams split the 2025 season series with one win each.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Prime Video

Talent: Mike Watts & Lori Lindsey

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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