Chicago Stars FC Signs Goalkeeper Taylor Rath to Roster Relief Contract

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced that goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz has been placed on the 45-day injury list, retroactive to March 10. Subsequently, the Chicago Stars have signed goalkeeper Taylor Rath to a roster relief contract.

Mackiewicz joined the Stars in December 2024 after spending time with Swedish club Trelleborgs FF, making her NWSL debut when subbing into Chicago's May 24, 2025, match against the Kansas City Current. The keeper guarded the net for the Stars' next three regular-season matches, with one of Mackiewicz's four saves against Seattle Reign FC June 14, 2025, earning her a Week 12 NWSL Save of the Week nomination after she masterfully tipped the ball up and over the crossbar to keep Chicago's 2-0 lead. Mackiewicz finished the year with four regular-season appearances, three starts and eight saves in addition to a 2025 Teal Rising Cup appearance during the NWSL midseason break.

The Chicago Stars will continue to fully support Mackiewicz during her recovery and look forward to her return to the active roster.

Rath arrives in Chicago from Utah State University, where she finished her graduate season starting in 18 of her 20 appearances, maintaining a 0.93 goals against average. Her match-winning penalty saves in the 2025 Mountain West tournament final earned her the tournament MVP title and she was named to the 2025 Mountain West Second Team. Rath's undergraduate seasons saw her make four appearances at UTSA in 2020 and tally 31 appearances, 86 saves and a 11-5-6 record at Pepperdine between 2022-2024. Rath also joined Utah Royals FC as a non-rostered invitee for the 2026 preseason.

The Chicago Stars return to Chicago for the team's home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







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