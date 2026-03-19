Orlando Pride Relying on Youth to Step up against Expansion Side Denver Summit

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







LAKE MARY, Fla. - Since taking over the Orlando Pride in 2022, Head Coach Seb Hines has made versatility a hallmark of how he builds his roster. This season, that philosophy is already being put to the test.

Through just one game, the Orlando Pride have already leaned on several players to fill roles across the field, with some stepping into positions they hadn't played before.

"Versatility is a really big thing when we look to recruit players, because we're so fluid," Hines said following training this week. "For instance, a nine can pull out wide, do you have those certain qualities as a wide player that we need in those in those positions? Or if you're a wide player, you may be a nine. There are certain qualities, technically and physically, that you need. It's a full assessment."

That approach paid dividends in Sunday's home opener against Seattle, where several young players were thrust into action due to injuries to more experienced members of the squad and responded with performances well beyond their years. Among the standouts was Seven Castain, who earned her first career professional start for the club, Solai Washington, who came in off the bench for her first pro appearance, and Reagan Raabe, who played as a fullback after playing as a forward throughout college.

"I would say, probably in this moment in time, they're ahead of schedule in terms of what we're expecting from them, and that's due to injuries and other things," Hines said. "But I thought they did terrific. I thought they came in and really made a difference. Seven getting her first start for the football club was phenomenal, and now she's set new standards for herself and has to live up to them."

Now, the Pride turn the page on to their next contest: NWSL expansion side Denver Summit comes to Inter&Co Stadium on Friday night for the first time. Orlando will be looking to bounce back after a performance against Seattle that left plenty to be encouraged about, but no result to show for it.

"We're really disappointed with the result, not the performance," Hines said. "I thought the performance was great, but we need to get points on the board. There were a lot of great moments. We just obviously didn't put the ball in the back of the net, and I think sometimes that's the hardest thing to do. And even when you do it, it gets called off, as well. So that was disappointing. But performances, entertainment, and hard work. All the things we talk about, we need to get points on the board. I think that's going to be our mindset going into the game against Denver."

Denver, one of two new teams in the NWSL this season, arrives looking for their own first points of the season after dropping their opener to Bay FC, 2-1.

"They want to get off the mark, they want points on the board, and that's what we fully expect," Hines said. "That's what we're looking to do as well. I feel like it'll be two teams who will be going out to get three points."

Scouting an expansion side that's played only one meaningful match can be difficult, and Hines acknowledged that Denver's opener, in which they played the majority of the match a player down, made it even harder to draw clean conclusions. Still, the staff has done its homework, and for them, the bigger emphasis this week will be Orlando's own performance.

"They'll have set principles, and there'll be certain personnel that we're aware of," Hines said. "But there's a lot of focus on ourselves and can we build on what we did this past Sunday against Seattle"

Friday's match also carries a bit of homecoming flavor, with former Pride players Ally Brazier (formerly Ally Watt) and Carson Pickett now suiting up for Denver. Both were part of the club during the 2024 run to the championship and were fan favorites during their time in Purple.

"They were here during a really successful time for us, credit to them and what they did for the football club," Hines said. "Obviously, they've moved on, they're on different paths now and representing Denver, and we know some of their tendencies and the qualities they possess. It'll probably be a nice occasion for them to come back, as long as they don't go and get away with anything. That's going to be our priority."

Kickoff on Friday is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on Victory+ from Inter&Co Stadium.

Odds and Ends:

Several players remain sidelined with injuries following the Seattle opener. Hines did not specify timelines but indicated the club is managing those situations carefully heading into Friday.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.